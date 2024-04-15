Queen Elizabeth II’s former aide, Samantha Cohen, said the late monarch “loved when things went wrong” because it “spiced her life up.”

“The Queen had no ego, she was so comfortable in herself, yet she loved it when things went wrong,” Cohen, who served the late queen for 17 years, told The Herald Sun in an interview published on Monday, April 15. “If a cake was not cutting or a plaque didn’t unveil, because everything was so perfectly organized, it spiced her life up when things went wrong.”

Cohen added, “I loved, loved, loved the job as the Queen’s assistant private secretary. They were happy times because the Queen was in great form.”

Cohen noted that she interacted with the monarch almost daily for close to a decade from 2001 to 2018, and had her own bedroom at Windsor Castle. Reflecting on their close relationship, she shared that the long-reigning monarch extended invitations for Cohen to bring her family to Balmoral Castle in Scotland and Sandringham House in Norfolk for Christmas.

She also noted that Queen Elizabeth II’s nickname for her was “Samantha Panther,” referring to her work ethic.

According to The Herald Sun, Cohen expressed that her “best times” with the Queen occurred during two royal tours to Australia. The first was the Queen and Prince Philip‘s visit to South Australia and Queensland in 2002, and the second was the CHOGM summit in Perth in 2011.

In 2001, Cohen started as an assistant communications secretary to Queen Elizabeth II. Over time, she progressed within the ranks to eventually become the assistant private secretary. She transitioned to the role of private secretary to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018 before departing the palace the next year.

The former aide refrained from providing a statement regarding reports suggesting she resigned due to harsh treatment. However, the outlet indicated that she confirmed being one of 10 staff members interviewed by Buckingham Palace following a bullying complaint filed by Harry and Meghan’s then-communications secretary.

Related: King Charles III’s Sweetest Moments With Late Mother Queen Elizabeth II Through ... Nearly five years before Queen Elizabeth II assumed the British throne, she and husband Prince Philip welcomed their first child, son King Charles III. The late queen, who died in 2022 after 70 years as England’s monarch, gave birth to Charles when she was still Princess Elizabeth. Her Majesty assumed the throne in February 1952 […]

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 in 2022. Cohen was present at the service held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“She died in her favorite place and was laid to rest in her favorite place alongside her husband and other members of her family,” Cohen told People at the time. “It felt really strange to be in Windsor without her as you’d see her everywhere. It was her home, where she would drive around, or be riding her horse. It feels odd to be there without her.”