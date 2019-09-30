Inside the Fabulous Life of Queen Elizabeth II’s Corgis





Behind every great ruler is a great dog, and Queen Elizabeth II is no exception.

The monarch, 93, has owned 30 dogs since her reign as Queen of the United Kingdom began in February 1952. The Queen received her first corgi, Susan, on her 18th birthday in 1944. Each corgi after that has been a descendant of Susan, who accompanied the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, on their honeymoon in 1947 to Broadlands, Philip’s family home in the English countryside, and Birkhall, the Queen’s childhood estate.

Queen Elizabeth’s dogs even have their own room in Buckingham Palace, where they sleep on wicker beds and receive fresh sheets daily. As for food, the pups feast on meals each day prepared by the royal chef. The menus, which are individually designed for the dogs, consist of steak, poached chicken and rabbit. The food is also served by a butler on a silver platter.

Like the rest of the royal family, the Queen’s corgis also receive first-class treatment when they travel. Not only are the dogs driven around by chauffeurs, but they’re also personally carried down the steps of the plane by royal aids when they fly. The holidays are also special for the canines. Queen Elizabeth reportedly makes stockings for the pups, which she stuffs with toys and treats.

Though the corgis spend the most time with the Queen, that doesn’t mean they don’t have bonds with other royal family members. In an interview with BBC after his engagement announcement in November 2017, Prince Harry said that his grandmother’s dogs have a special relationship with his now-wife, Duchess Meghan.

“The corgis took to you straight away,” the Duke of Sussex, 35, said to his wife, 38. “I’ve spent the last 33 years being barked at, this one walks in, absolutely nothing. [They were] just wagging tails, and I was like, ‘Argh.'”

The former Suits actress added, “[They were] just laying on my feet during tea. It was very sweet.”

