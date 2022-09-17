Prince William Promises the Queen's Corgis Are Being 'Spoiled Rotten'

In good hands. Prince William assured a child that Queen Elizabeth II‘s dogs are being taken care of after her death earlier this month at age 96.

The Prince of Wales, 40, and King Charles III visited mourners who lined up to see the queen lying in state in London. Her coffin is on display in Westminster Hall for the public to pay their respects. People — including celebs like David Beckham — have waited many hours, some overnight, for their turn to enter the historic building.

At Lambeth Bridge, William stopped to talk to people of all ages, even crouching down to chat with the young children in line. One woman who shook hands with the Duke of Cambridge asked him to do her a “favor” and give the pups some love. William said he would and assured her the dogs were just fine.

“I saw them the other day,” he told her during the brief interaction, which was captured and shared via Sky News. “They’re going to be looked after fine, they’re two very friendly corgis and they’ve got a good home.”

He continued, “They’re being looked after very well, spoiled rotten I’m sure.”

Elizabeth owned over 30 corgis in her lifetime, and she had three at the time of her death, Muick, Candy and Sandy.

Prince Andrew and daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie then gave the matriarch another corgi puppy, Sandy, on her official 95th birthday, after puppy Fergus died at 5 months old, leaving the queen devastated.

The Duke of York and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who still live together, have taken custody of the dogs.

The royal family has often bonded with canines. Prince William told a mourner in Windsor on September 10 that he’d been relying on his furry friend while grieving his beloved grandmother.

“Dogs at this time are so important,” the prince explained as he petted a well-wisher’s Italian greyhound named Luna. “I give my dogs a lot of cuddles at the moment. I’ve got a little spaniel called Oral. She’s very sweet.”

The royal family have often been greeting members of the general public amid the 12-day national mourning period, which will end with the queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.