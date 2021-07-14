Not a great memory! Mike Tindall, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, didn’t have the best time at the 2020 Euro Cup Finals because of rowdy troublemakers.

“A guy was there the whole time, smashed out of his face, literally didn’t watch any of the game anyway. He was just too busy shouting at supporters that they should be standing on their feet, ends up getting into a fight with another one that’s straight behind my seat,” Mike, 42, explained during an episode of “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby” podcast on Tuesday, July 13.

The former rugby player discussed how he ended up breaking up a fight after Italy won against England on Sunday, July 11.

“It got to a stage where this guy literally was trying to pile this guy in the face. There was a kid next to us, [and] there was a kid on the other side crying because he couldn’t see the game because of all the guys stood in the galley way,” he noted. “And I just pulled these guys apart, said to one of them, ‘What are you doing? Just what are you doing?’ And you know, he wandered off, blood all over him. The guy on the floor had blood all over him.”

Mike, who shares Mia, 7, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 3 months, with Zara, 40, was glad his children didn’t attend the event with him.

“If I was there with my kids I would not have been that happy about it,” Mike added. “Walking down Wembley Way was a disgrace, the amount of just s–t, litter, like people who just generally didn’t seem to care about anything. It’s a small minority, but it’s unfortunately the minority that you only remember.”

The former athlete was disappointed by the behavior fans exhibited and the way it reflected on England.

“I feel it undermines what the England team has done, and that’s the biggest shame for me. I think they’ve really galvanized the country after a really bad period and in one night, it feels like it’s something broken,” he said.

Prince William also voiced his disappointment following “racist abuse” of several players that he witnessed while at the game with Duchess Kate and Prince George.

“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour,” the Duke of Cambridge, 39, tweeted on Monday, July 12. “It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.”

William, who is President of the Football Association, previously congratulated Italy after they won the soccer match against England.

“Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory,” he wrote on Instagram right after the game. “@England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come. W”