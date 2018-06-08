On the mend! Queen Elizabeth underwent eye surgery last month to remove a cataract shortly before the royal wedding, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday, June 8.

“The surgery took place in early May,” a palace spokesperson said. However, the 92-year-old longest-reigning British monarch hasn’t let that stand in her way. The spokesperson noted that “she recently has been wearing sunglasses to events, rather than cancel them.”

And she wasn’t the only one with a health scare recently. Her husband, Prince Philip, was admitted to the hospital in April for hip surgery. “He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage. His Royal Highness is likely to remain in hospital for several days,” the palace said in a statement at the time. “He is comfortable and in good spirits.”

Luckily for the couple — who celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in November 2017 — they were both able to celebrate at the wedding of their grandson, Prince Harry, and his new wife, Duchess Meghan (née Markle).

The two looked happy and healthy as they watched the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tie the knot in front of 600 guests at a gorgeous ceremony inside St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

As previously reported, Queen Elizabeth played a big part in the wedding day by hosting a huge celebration for the happy couple and their guests. The luncheon was held at St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle following the nuptials.

Sir Elton John — who was a close friend of the late Princess Diana — performed at the reception and Meghan and Harry’s guests enjoyed their lemon elderflower wedding cake made by London’s Violet Bakery’s Claire Ptak.