Dr. Peter Fisher, a doctor who treated Queen Elizabeth II for a decade and a half, died in a bicycle crash in London on Wednesday, August 15.

The 67-year-old was traveling through the High Holborn area of central London when his bicycle collided with a truck, according to Reuters. He died at the scene, despite CPR administered by bystanders. He was the eighth cyclist killed in London this year.

“We are all deeply shocked and saddened to learn that Dr. Peter Fisher tragically died in a road traffic accident yesterday,” Gill Gaskin, medical director at University College London Hospitals, said in a statement. “Peter was director of research at UCLH’s Royal London Hospital for Integrated Medicine (RLHIM), and physician to Her Majesty The Queen.”

Dr. Fisher was a world expert in homeopathy and a member of the royal medical household who served as homeopathic physician to the Queen, according to the Evening Standard. Buckingham Palace said the British monarch had been informed of the tragedy, Reuters reported.

As of Thursday, police were looking for witnesses to the accident, but they did say the truck driver had stopped at the scene and was answering their inquiries.

“[Dr. Fisher] was much respected as a good doctor who saw homeopathy as complementary to medical care,” Marcus Setchell, Queen Elizabeth’s former surgeon-gynecologist, told the Standard. “We are all shocked by his tragic loss.”

Colleague Dr. Gualberto Díaz Saez described Dr. Fisher as “brilliant and committed,” saying, “He was a loving person, generous, committed, intelligent and he had a very clever sense of humor, too. It was easy to laugh with him.”

Though the Queen has been notified of the death, there has not yet been an official statement.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!