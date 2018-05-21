Duchess Meghan has only been a member of the British royal family for two days, but Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter believes the Suits alum is already doing a fine job of adjusting to her new life.

“She will fit in,” the On Duty With the Queen author, 78, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “You’ve got to remember she’s an actor. She learns lines, she learns scenes. She’s adapting to her new role as she said at the time of her engagement [to Prince Harry] when asked about giving up acting. She said it’s a new chapter in her life and she’s made that conscious decision. She’s probably done what she’s wanted to do. Now she’s moving on. Now she’s a married woman. She’s a member of the royal family, and she will make a great contribution to it.”

Like many royal watchers, Arbiter had Harry’s later mother, Princess Diana, on his mind while tuning in to the royal wedding on Saturday, May 19. He believes that the Princess of Wales would have given Meghan, 36, the stamp of approval to tie the knot with Harry, 33.

“She would have been proud of [Prince] William [and] she would have been proud of Harry,” the radio commentator tells Us. “She would have been very pleased to [see that Harry] finally found [somebody] to settle down with, somebody that he absolutely adores. … [He and Meghan] couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Harry was stroking her hand with his thumb. They held hands almost immediately and didn’t really let go.”

Arbiter adds that Diana also likely would’ve been “very proud” of her former father-in-law, Prince Philip, who attended Saturday’s nuptials despite undergoing hip surgery at age 96 the previous month.

As previously reported, Harry and Meghan (née Markle) exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England in front of approximately 600 guests. Later in the evening, they celebrated with 200 of their closest friends and family members during a private reception at the nearby Frogmore House.

With reporting by Jen Heger.