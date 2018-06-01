Surprise! AJ Brown, who appeared in the fourth episode of the Queer Eye reboot, and his fiancé Andrey are married. During Netflix’s FYSee event on Thursday, May 31, Brown shared the news with the audience, which was then shared on Twitter.

“The Fab 5 reunited with AJ + Andre, who revealed they’re now MARRIED!” the official account for Netflix’s Queer Eye tweeted on Friday, June 1, posting a photo of the show’s experts Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness along with AJ and Drey.

During Brown’s episode, titled “To Gay or Not Too Gay,” he shares his journey of coming out to his family. He’s extremely scared to tell his stepmother, Haide, about being gay, and even more so that he’s dating Drey. However, after a makeover from the Fab Five and a confidence boost, he reveals the news to Haide – who accepts him. “I just feel really good about him and I’m thinking about possibly getting married, maybe,” AJ said on the episode.

In February, AJ and Drey revealed they were engaged and the official Twitter account shared a congratulations video on their Twitter.

WE'VE GOT SOME NEWS THAT WILL MAKE 👏 YOUR 👏 WEEK!👏 🚨 AJ AND DREY GOT ENGAGED 🚨

😭 OUR GAY HEARTS ARE EXPLODING 😭 pic.twitter.com/Qqe0MWRvA4 — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) February 22, 2018

Queer Eye is definitely bringing people together. Exes Tom Jackson and Abby Parr from episode one got back together after the show wrapped and actually married – for the second time. Us Weekly got an exclusive look inside the March 27 wedding!

“I was excited and happy! I was marrying the love of my life. Tom looked happy and excited as I walked down the aisle – I was looking at him looking at me and he was smiling as I walked down the aisle!” the bride, 52, told Us at the time.

The first season of Queer Eye is currently streaming on Netflix. New episodes will premiere on Friday, June 15.

