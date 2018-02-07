Talk about a throwback! Quincy Jones opened up about his love life and claimed that he was once romantic with Ivanka Trump.

“I used to date Ivanka, you know. Twelve years ago,” the music mogul, 84, told Vulture in a profile published on Wednesday, February 7. “Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said, ‘Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.’ I said, ‘No problem. She’s a fine motherf—ker. She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life.”

The producer also noted that he “used to hang out’ with the 36-year-old fashion designer’s father, Donald Trump.

Jones, who has been married three times, is very vocal about his love life. While speaking to GQ in January, the entertainment exec revealed that he has 22 girlfriends in various cities, and they all know about each other!

“It’s amazing. Women get it, man,” he told the magazine. “Don’t you ever forget, they’re 13 years smarter than we are.”

The Grammy winner added that his love interests hail from all around the world. “Hell yeah. Everywhere. Cape Town. Cairo. Stockholm — she’s coming in next week,” he explained. “Brazil — Belo Horizonte, São Paulo and Rio. Shanghai — got a great girl over there from Shanghai, man. Cairo, whew.”

Jones was married to his first wife, actress Jeri Caldwell, from 1957 to 1966 and the duo share one daughter, Jolie Jones. The composer wed Swedish model Ulla Andersson in 1967. The couple, who split in 1974, have two children together, Martina and Quincy Jones III. Jones tied the knot with third wife Peggy Lipton in 1974 and the pair split in 1990. They have two daughters together, Kidada and actress Rashida Jones.

Trump married Jared Kushner in 2009 and the couple have three children together, Arabella, 6, Joseph, 4, and Theodore, 1.

