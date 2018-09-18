Oh, how the time has flown! Rachael Leigh Cook dished on the 20th anniversary of She’s All That exclusively to Us Weekly and revealed whether she’ll attend a cast reunion.

“It makes sense. I feel like I’ve been in the game like 40 years, not 20,” the 38-year-old actress explained to Us at the Firework launch event in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, September, 14. “Yeah it makes total sense.”

As for the last time she watched the iconic 1999 comedy/drama film — in which she starred as Laney Boggs alongside Freddie Prinze Jr. as Zach Siler — Cook told Us that it’s been “probably 15 years.”

She added: “I’m sure I’ve seen clips here and there. I haven’t sat and watched it straight through. That would be fun though actually. I should do that … It might have been at the premiere honestly.”

The Baby-Sitters Club alum also spoke to Us about whether or not she keeps in touch with any of her castmates from the movie.

“I see Tamara Mello who played one of the mean girl gang. She and I are friends, which is funny,” Cook told Us. “I run into Jodi Lyn O’Keefe who played Taylor Vaughan every couple of years at auditions and such. She’s great, and I saw Freddie about two years ago. But in terms of who I see regularly, almost nobody.”

But just because the actors and actresses don’t keep aren’t still close, doesn’t mean they won’t all reunite in honor of the anniversary.

“They all better come to the reunion because I want to do that for sure,” Cook gushed before detailing, “I don’t know when or where [it’s going to be,] but there is something happening.”

She’s All That was released on January, 29, 1999. Prinze Jr., 42, played a popular jock who was dared to turn shy Laney Boggs (Cook) into a prom queen and ultimately fell for her in the process.

The movie also starred Gabrielle Union, Usher, Matthew Lillard, Paul Walker, Anna Paquin and more.

