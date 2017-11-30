Rachael Ray has kicked off her third annual Santa Paws campaign. The television personality has started the season of giving on the right foot by collaborating with her celebrity friends to help animal rescue organizations.

The celebrity cook has pledged to donate $10,000 of the proceeds from her pet food line Rachael Ray Nutrish to animal charities of her famous friends’ choosing. So far, Hilary Duff, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Brittany Snow have already participated.

“Kicking off another year of Santa Paws to help pets in need! Our first comes from @hilaryduff!” Ray, 49, wrote, reposting Duff’s Instagram photo on Wednesday, November 29. The actress shared a black-and-white snap of her dog Momo, writing: “Proud to be part of @RachaelRay’s #SantaPaws2017 this year. She’s donating $10K to support my favorite organization, @loveleorescue to help make a difference. Happy Holidays! 🐱🐶 i got little(naughty) Momo from @loveleorescue and he was a wonderful (naughty) edition, that keeps us laughing all the time.❤️❤️”

The Love Leo Rescue Instagram account commented on Ray’s post to express their gratitude: “Thank you so much for your incredible generosity. We are honored and grateful to you and your organization for helping so many.” Snow, 31, also shared an adorable photo of her dog on Thursday, November 30, writing: “Can’t wait to see this Lil badass. 🐶🐶🐶Proud to be part of .@RachaelRay’s #SantaPaws2017 again this year. She’s donating $10K to support my favorite organization @dogswithoutborders to help make a difference.” The Everyone Is Italian on Sunday author reposted the pic, writing: “Thanks for being a part of #SantaPaws2017, @brittsnowhuh!”

The former 30 Minute Meals star’s foundation is also donating to Lambert’s favorite organization in Nashville called Crossroads Pets, and Underwood joined in saying that she had chosen the C.A.T.S. Foundation to be the recipient of Ray’s generosity.

After launching Nutrish in 2008, Ray has been donating a portion of each sale to The Rachael Ray Foundation, which focuses on helping animals through Rachael’s Rescue. Since then, she has donated more than $21 million to animal charities.

To learn more about getting involved, visit RachaelsRescue.org.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!