Never forgotten. Kate Spade’s loved ones kept her memory alive on the first anniversary of her death.

The late fashion designer’s niece Rachel Brosnahan took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 5, to share a throwback photo of Kate laughing while looking off in the distance at what appears to be a picnic. “Missing Katy B today,” the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, 28, wrote, adding two lime-green heart emojis.

Kate’s brother-in-law David Spade, meanwhile, uploaded a picture of the two of them at an event in February 2006. The Saturday Night Live alum, 54, simply captioned his post with a red heart emoji.

The late businesswoman’s namesake brand, Kate Spade New York, also shared a touching tribute on its Instagram page that read, “She was smart, chic, artful, witty, timeless, charming, trailblazing, gracious and so much more: kate spade inspired millions of women to stand out in a crowd. we honor the life of our visionary founder and all the joy and beauty she brought into this world. her vision inspires us every day.”

Additionally, the company confirmed in a separate post that it donated $1 million to mental health organizations in Kate’s name. It also pledged to match donations up to $100,000 made by members of the public to The Jed Foundation over the next week.

Kate was found dead at the age of 55 in a bedroom of her New York City apartment in June 2018. The medical examiner’s office later confirmed that the cause of death was suicide by hanging.

The Frances Valentine founder is survived by her estranged husband and business partner, Andy Spade, from whom she separated shortly before her death, and their 14-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!