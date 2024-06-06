Rachel Brosnahan is paying tribute to her late aunt Kate Spade on the anniversary of her death.

“Sometimes you run out of things to say except I miss you,” Brosnahan, 33, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 5, alongside a sweet throwback photo of the Spade with her nieces and nephews. “6 years without Katy today 💚.”

Spade, the world-renowned fashion designer known for her popular handbags, died by suicide in 2018 at age 55. She is survived by her husband, Andy Spade, and her daughter, Frances Beatrix.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” the Spade family told the New York Times in a statement at the time. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

Kate and Andy tied the knot in 1994, one year after launching Kate Spade New York together. They continued to grow the company over the next decade, with Kate launching international and home lines. In 2004, she had sold most of her company to Neiman Marcus. Kate ultimately left the business to raise her daughter and spend time with her family, but she and Andy later launched Frances Valentine, a line of luxury handbags and shoes, before her death.

Brosnahan has often taken to social media to reflect on her close relationship with her aunt. In June 2023, the actress shared that being in New York City for her series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel often brought up memories of Spade from when she was younger.

“I’ve been thinking about Katy a lot lately because 10 years ago, when I was making my Broadway debut, she let me crash in their extra bedroom while I figured out my living situation,” Brosnahan wrote via Instagram at the time. “She included me in family dinners every night while we were in rehearsals and would keep extra food for me in the fridge for when I came home from tech and previews.”

She added that Kate would always ask about her work and attended opening night of the play wearing “the most fabulous outfit.”

“She told me she sobbed through the bows because she was proud. But I’m not alone in that experience. That was the magic of Katy,” Brosnahan continued. “She loved so hard she was often moved to tears, and laughter that moved through her entire body and joy that radiated out her pores,” she continued. “She spread stardust over everyone she came into contact with. I was lucky to be in her orbit.”

Kate was, in fact, an outspoken fan of Brosnahan’s career. When she won a Golden Globe in January 2018 for her titular role in Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Spade gushed over her niece’s accomplishments.

“My daughter and I jumped up and down when she won,” Spade told Page Six at the time. “She deserves this recognition, as she’s put her heart and soul into the role. We are insanely proud.”