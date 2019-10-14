



At least they have their love! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo tested their knowledge of each other when they stopped by Us Weekly’s studio to play “The Newly Married Game” — but they didn’t exactly ace it.

Before the game even started, the couple, who tied the knot in Mexico on August 24, were off to a bad start. The former Bachelorette, 34, mistakenly called it “The Newlywed Game” while announcing the title in unison with the chiropractor, 39.

“We’re gonna do terrible at this game,” she said while cracking up. “We can’t even get our lines together!”

And, well, Lindsay wasn’t too far off. The newlyweds started off strong, with both of them agreeing that Abasolo is more likely to forget their anniversary.

“I don’t know how I feel about that, first of all. Bryan’s extremely forgetful,” the attorney said. “Even though I don’t think he’d forget that day.”

The reality stars were also spot-on when asked about Lindsay’s favorite pizza topping. “No cheese, just pepperoni and sauce on the bread,” Abasolo correctly guessed.

“I’m not lactose intolerant, but I just don’t like cheese,” the Bachelor alum explained. “It smells to me.”

As for what Abasolo sings in the shower? “Anything that sounds like Keith Sweat,” according to Lindsay.

From thereon out, though, Lindsay and Abasolo were on completely different pages. When asked who takes longer to get ready, they said each other’s names.

“I take my time, but I could get ready faster than you if I wanted to,” the Miami native insisted. His new wife begged to differ, telling Us that Abasolo “does the same thing 10 different times” until he is satisfied.

When it came time to divulge their biggest pet peeves, Lindsay said that Abasolo “leaves gum everywhere.” He, on the other hand, guessed that she would name his house shoes as her biggest annoyance.

“She, like, hates these shoes that I wear around the house,” he said. “They’re so comfortable!”

Watch the video above to see Lindsay and Abasolo play “The Newly Married Game.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!