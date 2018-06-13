Celebs were out and about this week, from Madelaine Petsch showing off her new sunnies, to Laverne Cox going makeup-free, to Tinashe putting on a stellar performance. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Rachel Zoe hosted a night of relaxation and glamour to celebrate the Summer Box of Style at Hotel Bel Air.

— Kate Hudson raved about a Beauty by POPSUGAR lipgloss while doing a panel with Sara Foster and Erin Foster at POPSUGAR PlayGround in NYC.

— Darren Criss played a sold-out concert at the Largo at the Coronet in L.A.

— Robin Antin attended the grand opening of NEXTIHEALTH in L.A.

— Quincy Brown, Christian Combs and Justin Dior Combs attend the Moschino Spring/Summer 2019 Menswear Resort/Women’s Runway Show at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center.

— Mila Kunis was a keynote speaker at Variety’s Path to Parity summit presented by Karma in West Hollywood.

— Hosts Gus Kenworthy and Adam Rippon struck a pose at the TrevorLive Gala presented by Audi at Cipriani’s in NYC.

— Petsch revealed a new Privé Revaux sunglass color from her capsule collection during a private fan event at The Jeremy Hotel in L.A.

— Maddie Hasson posed with director/producer Doug Liman at The Roxy Hotel for the premiere of the new YouTube Premium Original Series “Impulse”.

— Katherine Deneuve and former French Prime Minister, Dominique de Villepin, joined Galerie Gmurzynska’s Isabelle Bscher to celebrate the opening of the new exhibition, Wifredo Lam: Nouveau Nouveau Monde, at the gallery’s Zurich location.

— DJ Cassidy spun hit after hit for an intimate crowd of guests at 1-OAK’s F-1OAK Montreal pop up in celebration of the Formula 1 Montreal races held at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit in Canada.

— Karamo Brown and Stephanie Beatriz were unveiled as the newest Marriott #LoveTravels ambassadors while celebrating at Capital Pride in Washington, D.C., with Marriott.

— Christian Siriano hosted the SugarHouse Casino’s Philly Pride Day Party on June 10.

— Isabella Rossellini, with son Roberto Rossellini, attended The Southampton Arts Center for Disney’s special screening of the Incredibles 2.

— Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Patrick Stewart and Peter Fonda posed with North Shore Animal League America puppies at the Cinema Society and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City’s screening of “Boundaries” at The Roxy Cinema.

— Tinashe slayed her set at the POPSUGAR Playground in NYC as a crowd of adoring fans cheered her on while dancing along.

— Yara Shahidi revealed that she voted for the first time just a week earlier during the California midterms and encouraged the audience at POPSUGAR Playground in NYC to get involved in their communities during her panel.

— Toni Garrn concocted cocktails at Ladurée Soho at Cocktails for Africa with 100% of proceeds from the evening set to benefit their respective foundations: The Toni Garrn Foundation and The Heart Fund.

— Ellen Pompeo hosted the 1st annual EMA Honors Benefit Gala featuring Jane Fonda, Elizabeth Olsen and Snoop Dogg in L.A.

— Cox posted a no makeup selfie on her Instagram and announced that she is teaming up with Airbnb to host a once in a lifetime Social Impact Experience that will raise awareness about the needs of transgender and non-binary communities through empowerment and education.

— Lea Michele gave a commencement speech at a Dallas high school and congratulated parents for the simple acts of care behind the diplomas on behalf of Whirlpool brand.

