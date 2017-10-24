A single man can do what he wants! That’s how Ramona Singer feels about Tom D’Agostino these days. Following his split from The Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps, D’Agostino is reportedly dating again — something he should be able to do, in Singer’s opinion.

“You know what? They’re both great people and if that makes him happy, let him do what he wants to do,” Singer, 60, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Angel Ball on Tuesday, October 23, in New York City. “He’s now a single man. Life goes on, right?”

De Lesseps, 52, announced she and her husband of seven months were separating on August 3, tweeting, “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

“Luann is doing the best she can. She has the support of her friends and her family,” Singer added. “That’s what you need when you go through tough times, right?”

In an exclusive interview with Us in September, the businessman confessed that he felt “there was a real love lost” with his ex. “I’m saddened and I wish Luann only the best.”

His ex sat down with Andy Cohen in August for an exclusive interview following their split, revealing why they ultimately decided to end their marriage. “It was like the weekend before the reunion basically, and Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend and they met up with a group of people and I didn’t know about it,” she told Cohen. “I found out about it the next day in the press, so that for me was, like, the final straw. I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’”

“I had that moment of ‘Oh my god,’ I had these blinders and all of a sudden they came off. I thought, ’This is not good,'” she revealed in the interview. “I don’t think he could give up his bachelor life to lead a married life the way I wanted to. I think that he really loved me. I really do. He still loves me. At this age, it’s really hard to change people . . . I expected more. I expected him to change.”

As Us previously reported, D’Agostino is dating again amid the split. “Tom has been seeing a few of the women in his life, including [ex] Missy [Tool], but hasn’t rebounded with anyone in particular yet,” a source said in August.

