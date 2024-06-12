Rapper Enchanting, Former 1017 Records Star, Dead at Age 26

Enchanting, a rapper once signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, has died at the age of 26.

Mane, 44, took to social media on Tuesday, June 11, to confirm the news and pay tribute to his collaborator.

“So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant,” Mane captioned a photo of Enchanting, whose real name is Channing Nicole Larry, via Instagram. The same message was then posted via 1017 Records’ Instagram account hours later.

A cause of death has not been revealed. Us Weekly has reached out to a representative for Enchanting for more information.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Confirmation of Enchanting’s death prompted a series of tributes on Tuesday, including a repost of 1017 Records’ Instagram post by Jimmy Carl Jackson, CEO at Change The Game Music, a management company that appeared to have signed Enchanting in the past 12 months.

Members of the Chicago music community also took to social media to pay tribute. “Blessed to have experienced your existence on this earth … Fly high my sister,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “evb know i love this lady i was rooting for you.”

Enchanting, who was raised in Fort Worth, Texas, signed to 1017 Records in 2020. Although she confirmed she was a “free agent” via a video posted via TikTok in October, 2023, her bio remains on 1017 Records’ website, and details how Enchanting’s stage name was a result of “the way her voice swirls around the beat … a perfect descriptor of her ethereal vocals.”

Related: Stars Who Have Tragically Lost Their Significant Others Through the Years Michelle Williams, Lea Michele and more stars have opened up about dealing with their grief following unexpected deaths in their personal lives. The Dawson’s Creek alum met Heath Ledger after they played husband and wife in Brokeback Mountain in 2004. The couple welcomed daughter Matilda the following year. Williams and Ledger called it quits in […]

Enchanting began pursuing music at the age of 18 and released a studio mixtape after her high school graduation. Her self-defined style was “something chill with a dash of neo-Soul, a twinge of old school R&B, with some modern trap flavor sprinkled in.”

Enchanting is quoted within the website’s bio. She said, “Staying in the studio and constantly recording, it helps me find the style I can be good at … Other people can relate to the things I say. I might help somebody through any situation, they can listen to me and find peace.”