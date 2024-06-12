Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Rapper Enchanting, Former 1017 Records Star, Dead at Age 26

By
Screenshot-2024-06-12-at-12.51.12 PM-Courtesy of Enchanting/Instagram
Enchanting Courtesy of Enchanting/Instagram

Enchanting, a rapper once signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, has died at the age of 26.

Mane, 44, took to social media on Tuesday, June 11, to confirm the news and pay tribute to his collaborator.

“So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady a true star we gone all miss you Chant,” Mane captioned a photo of Enchanting, whose real name is Channing Nicole Larry, via Instagram. The same message was then posted via 1017 Records’ Instagram account hours later.

A cause of death has not been revealed. Us Weekly has reached out to a representative for Enchanting for more information.

Celebrity Deaths of 2024 Stars We Lost This Year 794 Ewen MacIntosh

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year

Confirmation of Enchanting’s death prompted a series of tributes on Tuesday, including a repost of 1017 Records’ Instagram post by Jimmy Carl Jackson, CEO at Change The Game Music, a management company that appeared to have signed Enchanting in the past 12 months.

Members of the Chicago music community also took to social media to pay tribute. “Blessed to have experienced your existence on this earth … Fly high my sister,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “evb know i love this lady i was rooting for you.”

Snag 20% Off This Cool and Cozy Blanket for Summer!

Deal of the Day

Snag 20% Off This Cool and Cozy Blanket for Summer! View Deal

GettyImages-1271499244 Rapper Enchanting and Gucci Mane
Enchanting and Gucci Mane Prince Williams/Wireimage

Enchanting, who was raised in Fort Worth, Texas, signed to 1017 Records in 2020. Although she confirmed she was a “free agent” via a video posted via TikTok in October, 2023, her bio remains on 1017 Records’ website, and details how Enchanting’s stage name was a result of “the way her voice swirls around the beat … a perfect descriptor of her ethereal vocals.”

Stars Who Have Tragically Lost Their Significant Others Through Years

Related: Stars Who Have Tragically Lost Their Significant Others Through the Years

Enchanting began pursuing music at the age of 18 and released a studio mixtape after her high school graduation. Her self-defined style was “something chill with a dash of neo-Soul, a twinge of old school R&B, with some modern trap flavor sprinkled in.”

Enchanting is quoted within the website’s bio. She said, “Staying in the studio and constantly recording, it helps me find the style I can be good at … Other people can relate to the things I say. I might help somebody through any situation, they can listen to me and find peace.”

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!