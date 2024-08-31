Rapper Fatman Scoop died at the age of 53.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, known professionally as Fatman Scoop,” an Instagram statement shared by producer Pure Cold (A.K.A. Birch Michael) on Saturday, August 31, read. “You taught me how to be the man I am today. I love you Scoop. Thank You so much for everything you gave to me.”

In his Instagram caption, Pure Cold further detailed their bond.

“I am honestly lost for words,” he wrote. “You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truely [sic] made me the man I am today.”

A cause of death was not immediately revealed. Hours earlier, Fatman Scoop collapsed in the middle of a Friday, August 30, concert in Connecticut. CPR was performed on stage and he was taken to a hospital.

Fatman Scoop was known for his guest spots on hits including “Lose Control” by Missy Elliot and “I Like That” by Mariah Carey.

This story is developing.