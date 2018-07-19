Celebrity News

Rapper Post Malone Asked If Meatballs Are a Fruit and Twitter Went Crazy

By
Post Malone Meatballs Fruit
Post Malone poses in the press room during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Looks like Post Malone needs to get his hands on a copy of the food pyramid!

The “Rockstar” rapper took to Twitter on Monday, July 16, to ask his 3.9 million followers “is meatball an fruit,” and to say the 23-year-old sent the social media site into a frenzy would be an understatement.

Meatballs. Bill Hogan/Chicago Tribune/MCT via Getty Images

In a matter of days, the New York native’s tweet has been liked more than 57,000 times and has received more than 2,500 comments. Responses ranged from those who told Post Malone what a meatball really is (hint: it’s in the name) to those that humored him and agreed the Italian dish could be classified along with apples and oranges as a fruit.

As can be expected, others were simply befuddled by the Billboard Music Award winner and seemed just as confused as he is. Check out some of the hilarious responses to Post’s query below:

Post got Twitter talking yet again on Tuesday, July 17, when he responded to Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, who asked why so many users were eager to see him on the Netflix show.

“They just think I’m ugly and smell lol,” the rapper replied. “Love the show tho guys, keep crushing it.”

While Post might not be a fit for the makeover-centric Queer Eye, the meatball tweet suggests he might benefit from a few pointers from the show’s resident food expert, Antoni Porowski!

