Looks like Post Malone needs to get his hands on a copy of the food pyramid!

The “Rockstar” rapper took to Twitter on Monday, July 16, to ask his 3.9 million followers “is meatball an fruit,” and to say the 23-year-old sent the social media site into a frenzy would be an understatement.

In a matter of days, the New York native’s tweet has been liked more than 57,000 times and has received more than 2,500 comments. Responses ranged from those who told Post Malone what a meatball really is (hint: it’s in the name) to those that humored him and agreed the Italian dish could be classified along with apples and oranges as a fruit.

As can be expected, others were simply befuddled by the Billboard Music Award winner and seemed just as confused as he is. Check out some of the hilarious responses to Post’s query below:

ITS THE FRUIT OF LIFE — Papa Fronz 🍕 (@FRONZ1LLA) July 16, 2018

No but mayonnaise is — 🕊 (@kisslandvinyl) July 16, 2018

this is the MOST post malone thing that’s ever happened — rob & 1/2 (@robandahalf) July 16, 2018

I mean it’s been a while since I checked, but yeah, should be. Definitely not A fruit but pretty sure it is AN fruit, yeah — Nicole Keyser (@Yup_1235) July 16, 2018

Is this an correct sentence ? — MamaT✌🏽 (@MamaT040418) July 17, 2018

If meatball an fruit then I’m an fruitarian — Post Malone Postposting (@PMPostposting) July 16, 2018

Are spaghetti an vegetal? — the real dyl (@dylanpuns) July 16, 2018

I think Post needs a snickers. — Cassius Morris (@CassiusMorris) July 16, 2018

Post got Twitter talking yet again on Tuesday, July 17, when he responded to Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, who asked why so many users were eager to see him on the Netflix show.

“They just think I’m ugly and smell lol,” the rapper replied. “Love the show tho guys, keep crushing it.”

While Post might not be a fit for the makeover-centric Queer Eye, the meatball tweet suggests he might benefit from a few pointers from the show’s resident food expert, Antoni Porowski!

