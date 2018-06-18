XXXTentacion died on Monday, June 18, following a shooting in South Florida and musician Travis Barker was one of the first celebrities to mourn the loss of the 20-year-old rapper.

“I’m at a loss for words… speechless #RIPXXXTentacion,” the Blink 182 drummer tweeted. “Loved collaborating with you. You were a true artist, one of the most f—king talented of our time.”

“rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏,” Kanye West tweeted alongside a photo of the late rapper. “I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing.”

TMZ reported on Monday that XXXTentacion was shot in a “possible drive-by” while shopping for motorcycles in Florida. Us Weekly confirmed his death after the Broward Sheriff’s Department tweeted that the “adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead.”

Before the XXXTentacion’s death was confirmed, rapper Juicy J tweeted, “Prayers up for @xxxtentacion.”

Aaron Carter also reacted to the news, tweeting, “Rip @xxxtentacion this is absolute devastation so much talent I’m shook.”

In addition to musicians, fans of the late artist shared tributes to XXXTentacion on social media.

“while you were here you created great energy to millions of people all over so sad to say that you are gone,” one user tweeted. “Thank you for the uplifting music that I created memories to with my friends when ever we would hop in the car. You will be missed and I’m sorry you’re gone #XXXTENTACION.”

“xxxtentacion wanted the best for the world,” another fan wrote on Twitter. “i saw how good and positive he has been lately. he really wanted to make other people happy. such a genuine ass person. i hope you know you made a good impact on many people and you’ll never be forgotten.”

Scroll through to see other tributes to XXXTentacion from musicians and fans:

The two leaders of this entire wave of hip hop are dead now . If you really want to revil in their deaths I will block you. No time for negativity — diblo (@diplo) June 18, 2018

Rip XXXtentacion. A young voice for the kids. He died too young. 😪 — tiller (@BrysonTlIIer) June 18, 2018

Wow…. RIP to one of my all time favorite musicians XXXTENTACION 😔 Shot and killed at 20yrs old. Thank you for the art — Matt Rife (@ItsMattRife) June 18, 2018

Lost for words RN RIP @xxxtentacion 🙏🏿 — YUNG SiMMiE 🏴 (@275YUNGSIMMIE) June 18, 2018

So sad to hear about XXXTentacion R.I.P 😢 — Oli White (@OliWhiteTV) June 18, 2018

