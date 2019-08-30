Asking the pros! Bachelor in Paradise alums Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk turned to fellow reality TV stars Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson from Big Brother for premarital guidance.

“When Bachelor/Bachelor in Paradise meet Big Brother/Amazing Race,” Gates, 28, captioned an Instagram photo of the foursome hanging out in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, August 29. “Bonding over our 15 minutes of fame & getting some crucial wedding advice.. and a few tips on how to win the Amazing Race.”

The Bachelor alum and Gottschalk, 29, began dating during season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017. The couple announced their engagement in June. “I’m keeping you forever and always,” Gates wrote via Instagram at the time, showing off her stunning new ring. “We will be together all of our days Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face… Always.”

The Bachelorette alum popped the question in May on a rooftop sprinkled with flower petals. He later posted an extended video of his proposal prep in action. “So many people don’t get to see how thoughtful, planned out, funny, giving, loving, and sweet Adam truly is,” Gates gushed while sharing the compilation on her own Instagram account in July.

Meanwhile, Graf, 28, and Nickson, 34, fell in love after meeting on season 19 of Big Brother in 2017. The duo went on to win season 30 of The Amazing Race together later that year.

The couple tied the knot in October 2018. The TV personalities welcomed daughter Maverick in March. The former Marine is also the father of daughter Paisley from a previous relationship.

Nickson and Graf have already hinted at the possibility of further expanding their family. “That smile!” she captioned an April Instagram pic of her husband grinning at their daughter. “Brb. Going to make more babies.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!