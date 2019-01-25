Bachelor Nation’s Raven Gates certainly didn’t hold back on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, getting candid on topics sexual and scatological.

For starters, the 27-year-old praised boyfriend Adam Gottschalk for his bedroom skills, which she experienced for the first time during Bachelor in Paradise’s fourth season.

“He would take me into the ocean and say some dirty, dirty s—t to me,” Raven told Kaitlyn, 33, in the podcast’s Thursday, January 24, episode. “Then we get into the Fantasy Suite and he did the damn thing. … We did it on non-surfaces. … It was mind-blowing. I was shocked. I was shooketh. Literally.”

The duo are still together to this day, despite a disastrous Valentine’s Day date at a “bougie” Dallas restaurant, during which Raven got drunk and realized she needed to use the restroom pronto.

“It wasn’t, like, a little poop. It was, like, ‘This is gonna be bad,’” the boutique owner recalled. “My biggest fear is … that someone recognizes you when you come out of the toilet, and you just blew the whole f—king bathroom up.”

Raven realized she needed to leave the restaurant ASAP, but the situation only got worse at home. “I threw up a few times, I get into bed … and I s—t all over the bed and simultaneously upchucked everything,” she said, adding that Adam, 28, was present for her digestive distress.

Having survived that low point, Raven and the real estate agent are contemplating marriage, a source told Us Weekly in June 2018. “Things couldn’t be going better for them,” the source said at the time. “They were at a wedding in Arkansas together last weekend and they kept telling friends than an engagement is coming soon. It just seems like the next step because things are going so smoothly.”

