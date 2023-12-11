Your account
Celebrity News

Raven-Symone Mourns Brother Blaize After He Died From Colon Cancer: ‘He Is Loved and Missed’

By
Raven-Symoné David Livingston/Getty Images

Raven-Symoné celebrated her 38th birthday without her younger brother, Blaize Pearman, by her side.

“I want to thank everybody for the amazing birthday wishes yesterday. Truly, I love you guys,” Raven began in a video shared to Instagram on Monday, December 11. “It was a little bittersweet for me, to be honest, because last month, I lost my brother, Blaize. He was battling colon cancer for about two years, and he is in a better place now.”

Raven’s parents, Lydia Gaulden and Christopher Pearman, welcomed Blaize in 1991, six years after the Disney star was born. He was 31 years old when he lost his battle with cancer. Though Blaize did not follow in his sister’s Hollywood footsteps, the siblings shared the screen during a 2008 episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

“He is loved and missed and the emotions that have been weaving in and out of my body and mind and my family, have been a roller coaster,” Raven continued. “But I love you, Blaize. His birthday is December 16 and forever will be.”

Raven wrapped up her message by thanking her family, friends and followers for being “such an amazing support system.” She concluded: “Have a wonderful holiday season. I’ll see you in the new year with some new s–t.”

In the post’s caption, Raven noted that it was “hard to fully celebrate” her birthday “knowing that I’m and he is not.” She also teased there’s “more” to come on December 16.

Raven Symone Mourns the Death of Brother Blaize After Colon Cancer Battle He Is Loved and Missed
Raven-Symone and her brother Blaize at the premiere of ‘Dr. Dolittle 2’ at the Avco Theater in Los Angeles, Ca on June 19, 2001. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Several celebrities flooded the post’s comments section with their well-wishes. “I am so sorry to hear this news Raven!” wrote Raven’s former Cheetah Girls costar Sabrina Bryan. “You were always such an awesome big sister who loved and adored her baby brother! Sending healing prayers to you and your family during this difficult time.”

Fellow Cheetah Girls member Kiely Williams also offered her condolences, writing, “I am so sorry. There are no words that can ease this kind of pain, but I hope you can find moments of peace and comfort in the weeks and months ahead. You and your family are in my prayers 🖤.”

High School Musical star Monique Coleman commented that she’s sending Raven “so much love,” while Raven’s College Road Trip costar Kym Whitley wrote, “I love you baby girl and happy birthday. I’m hugging you❤️.”

Raven’s wife, Miranda Maday, shared the video via her own Instagram Story on Monday, captioning it with two doves and a broken heart emoji. One day prior, she posted a sweet birthday tribute for Raven.

“30 years apart and the only thing that’s changed is the eyebrows and the hair. Adore you,” Maday, 36, captioned a recent photo and a flashback pic of her partner. “Happy birthday my cutie.”

The couple began dating in 2015 and tied the knot five years later in a small ceremony hosted by Grey’s Anatomy star Debbie Allen.

