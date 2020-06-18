Lucky in love! Raven-Symoné announced via Instagram on Thursday, June 18, that she married partner Miranda Maday in a surprise ceremony.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” the That’s So Raven alum, 34, captioned a photo of herself hugging her wife on Thursday. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a–hole!!!”

Well wishes from the Disney alum’s famous pals came flooding in shortly after she posted the happy news. “I was there when it began!” comedian Mario Cantone commented. “Congratulations ladies. Sending you All my love!”

Choreographer Todrick Hall couldn’t contain his excitement after the Cheetah Girls actress’ surprise announcement. “Congrats my love! Awwwww you both look so incredibly happy!”

Four years before tying the knot, Symoné opened up about how being a child star impacted her view on her sexuality. The actress has been a Hollywood mainstay since she was 3 years old, landing her first role on The Cosby Show in 1989.

“Being on television sets from age 3 till age 30, I’m more comfortable there,” she explained during the 2016 docuseries It Got Better. “I know what lines I’m supposed to say. Somebody else picks my clothes for me. I have makeup done. I have hair done. And you create a family with these people that sometimes are closer to you than your own family. … I was branded at such a young age.”

Symoné admitted that she knew she was attracted to women at around 12 years old, but that she tried to deny her feelings in order to maintain a certain image. “I kind of pushed myself to open myself up to look for boys,” she said at the time. “I never thought I would come out because my personal life didn’t matter. “It was only what was supposed to be sold as the Raven-Symoné brand.”

Once she came out, however, the former View cohost said she felt a shift within herself. “I felt lighter,” she recalled. “I felt like I could go out and not have to put on 17 different hats to be myself.”

