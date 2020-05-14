Raven-Symoné is one smart cookie! The former child star revealed that she has yet to spend the money she earned as a kid on The Cosby Show.

During a recent Instagram Live interview, social media personality Jerome Trammel asked Raven, 34, what she did with her Cosby Show paychecks. “You hinted at [the fact] that you still have your Cosby money,” he said at the time. “Is it true you haven’t touched your Cosby money? Or you mean, like, residuals as of lately?”

“I haven’t touched my Cosby money,” the That’s So Raven alum replied without hesitation, while the interviewer said in response, “Oooh, bitch. You rich! … That’s a flex. That’s a humble flex.”

Raven was 3-years-old when she first appeared as Olivia Kendall on The Cosby Show. She would continue to be on the hit sitcom for three seasons from 1989 to 1992.

Raven previously admitted that there were “definitely hard” moments she faced while appearing on the Cosby Show at a young age. “I remember not being able to have the bagel or anything at – we would call it crafty, where it’s just a table of food, ready for you to eat whatever you want,” she said on The View in 2015. “And I remember people would be like, ‘You can’t eat that. You’re getting fat!’ I’m like, ‘I’m 7! I’m hungry!’”

After her Cosby Show departure, the Atlanta-born star went on to find success on the Disney Channel. Raven helmed her own series, That’s So Raven, and lent her voice to Monique on Kim Possible. She then starred in popular Disney Channel film franchises The Cheetah Girls and Zenon.

The singer later released four studio albums and appeared in countless films, including College Road Trip and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

In 2013, Raven took a brief retirement from acting. She returned to the spotlight in 2015 as a cohost for The View, but she left the daytime show in 2016. The “Backflip” singer returned to her Disney roots in 2017 to reprise Raven in the Raven’s Home spinoff series, a series on which she also serves as an executive producer.

“Disney understood me,” Raven told The Los Angeles Times in 2018 of her return to the network. “They knew it’s not about my sexual orientation. It’s about having fun, it’s about family, it’s about comedy, it’s about good content. I love them forever for embracing me.”