More than 10 years after the final episode of That’s So Raven, Raven-Symoné still has so much love for the network that gave her her big break.

The former Disney Channel star, 34, dished on her child star past while speaking to Us Weekly exclusively at Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Oscar Gala to benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles before the 92nd Academy Awards.

“It was my job! I’d wake up, go to work, go to sleep, wake up and go to work,” the Cheetah Girls star recalled.

After leaving her cohosting gig on The View in 2016, the Cosby Show alum returned to her Disney Channel roots for a long awaited That’s So Raven reboot, Raven’s Home. When it was first announced that a spinoff was in the works, a Disney executive called her performance in the original sitcom “timeless.”

“Raven’s brilliant style of fearless comedy was a driving force for Disney Channel’s success around the world,” the network’s statement said at the time. “We now have our eyes on the future with her, and we’re looking forward to telling more stories for a new generation with an adult Raven Baxter raising her young family.”

In the new series, which premiered in July 2017, the star brings new life to her old character Raven Baxter. Now a divorcée, the character uses her psychic powers to help her be a better mother, business owner and friend.

“It’s a second edition version to what Raven Baxter would have done. It’s not a revival, but the characters are revived,” the College Road Trip star explained. “Even if she didn’t come back or if I didn’t come back, I would still want to be on the Disney Channel because of the content it puts out for the kids and the conscious effort to continue to grow and stay positive.”

She continued on, raving about the network’s effort to keep kids’ content upbeat and meaningful, especially in the streaming age.

“I think they’re listening to who they need to,” she added. “I think they are a positive beacon and they are a great way to know what your children are watching and not worry about it. That’s important nowadays. You know you’re going to get good content when you go to that channel and nothing crazy will pop up.”

With reporting by Meagan Sargent