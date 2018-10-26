On That’s So Raven, it was the future that she could see. But, like the rest of Us, in real life Raven-Symoné couldn’t predict the critiques of her early 2000s style. Hindsight is 20/20, even for people who played psychic teenagers on the Disney Channel. We have the proof: the former child star stopped by Us Weekly to do a little Fashion Police work … on herself. And she offered up some LOL-worthy tidbits in the process.

Duchess Meghan’s First Pregnancy Is Shaping Up to Be a Stylish One — See Her Best Maternity Fashion Moments

Right out the gate, Raven-Symoné stands by her first wardrobe decision: a vintage moment at a United Nations party in West Hollywood in 2004. “I mean, here’s the deal, I love 1920’s, I love the 50’s, I love era fashion. And this is me trying my best to mold 2004 with what I thought was era fashion… That’s a nice shawl, honey, don’t play. And rarely do I wear blue,” she said.

Next up, a mismatched shoes moment, but don’t worry, she has a perfect explanation for it. “Don’t judge me! Here’s the situation, there’s moments in girl’s lives where they find the shoe of their dreams. And because I’ve been in the industry for a very long time I am very lucky to have saved money, and I splurged on these YSL shoes in every color. Gray, black, cheetah, red and black, champagne, black patent leather, blue patent leather and multiples. I’m not bragging, I’m just saying that this was awesome to me. Because it was the same shoe but different colors but it was the same shoe so I was trying something, okay?” She makes a great point, no?

See Dakota Johnson’s Hottest Red Carpet Looks

There’s also an Elvira moment. “I used to wear a lot of corsets when I was younger. I corset trained on the carpet all day. This outfit was actually from New York. The boots were from Petite Patton. And I’m not mad at it. Listen, this was Nickelodeon 17th annual Kids’ Choice Awards 2004. I learned in 2005 to be more comfortable cuz you’re sitting down half the time. And to sit down in a corset …”

And the fashion hits and misses just keep coming — as do the laughs. Check out the rest of Raven-Symoné playing fashion police on herself, here!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!