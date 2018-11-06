Days after he was quoted revealing salacious details about his time with ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, Ray J claimed he would never say such things about her sex life.

“I felt like I needed I needed to come online and shut down all of these false rumors that [are] going on about me and what I said about somebody I’ve been with in the past,” the 37-year-old said in an Instagram video uploaded on Tuesday, November 6. (The singer and the reality TV star dated off and on from 2003 to 2006. He made a sex tape with Kardashian that was leaked in 2007.)

“Let me make this one thing clear: I’m in a great place in my life. I’m happy. I love my wife [Princess Love]. I’ve got a beautiful new baby girl — her name is Melody Love Norwood — and I’ve been trying to be the best parent I can be. I would never say these things after watching my wife go through labor for 28 hours, OK?”

“Like, this is disgusting,” he added. “The person I am now is not who I was in the past. I need y’all to give me a chance to grow and to love and to respect the people I’m with without trying to slander my name, please. God is working, and obviously the devil is trying to work, too, but it will not happen. I will not let that happen, y’all. I love my wife and I have nothing but respect for everybody out there, past and present. False rumors.”

His statement contradicts a report published by The Sun on Saturday, November 3, which claimed Ray J shared intimate details about Kardashian, 38, at an alcohol-fueled party in London on Thursday, November 1 — saying that Kim wanted to “look dope during sex” and would stop if she got sweaty or if mom Kris Jenner called. He also said she had a red Louis Vuitton trunk full of sex toys and spent $100,000 on thongs, according to the report.

Kardashian tweeted on Sunday that Ray J is “a pathological liar” and dismissed the gossip as unbelievable and even laughable.

Or shows he’s a pathological liar 😂😂😂 you actually believe this story? It’s too funny to me! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2018

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star continued his denial in the caption to Tuesday’s Instagram post. “I’ve done at least 10 interviews in the past 2weeks in #London and I’ve been respectful to everyone!” he wrote. “These rumors are false and uncalled for! My family is all that matters and that’s all I live for. The old ray J is dead. Let him RIP. I’m a new man with new responsibilities and moral values. Don’t believe everything you read. Much love and respect!”

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe

to our new podcast “Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!