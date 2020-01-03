Rebel Wilson got the royal treatment as she celebrated the start of the new decade in Sydney, Australia.

The Cats star, 39, partied alongside some famous faces on New Year’s Eve, including British royal family members Zara and Mike Tindall. Queen Elizabeth II‘s granddaughter, 38, gave a soft smile to the camera with a pair of fun 2020 glasses perched on her head.

“We crushed Sydney New Year’s Eve! We’re in the future now in 2020! What a fun gang to celebrate with and thanks to our gorgeous hostess Heloise for throwing an amazing bash with clearly the BEST views,” Wilson captioned the series of festive photos.

The unlikely pals posed in front of the Sydney Harbour with polo pro Nacho Figueras and his wife, Delfina Blaquier, who are close friends of Prince Harry. Former Good Morning America contributor Carly Steel also joined the celebrity crew for the night.

Mike, 41, documented the New Year’s festivities on his newly-launched Instagram page, sharing videos of the group’s incredible fireworks views. “Sydney isn’t a bad way to see in the new year!!!! And always good to catch up with great friends,” the former rugby player captioned the posts on Thursday, January 2.

The British royals’ night on the town came shortly after they hinted that they might be considering a move Down Under with daughters Mia, 5, and Lena, 18 months. Zara, who won a silver medal for equestrian eventing at the 2012 Summer Olympics, told Australian publication Now to Love that the big move could be coming soon.

“Probably not while I’m still competing. It would be a little bit hard commuting. But after that … yes, I think if an opportunity came up we’d definitely think about it,” the Olympian said on Monday, December 30.

The sporty couple have been visiting Australia every January for the last seven years and were joined by their daughters for the first time this month. The family of four got ready to soak up some sun as they rang in the new year.

“Early January is bleak over here [in England] so it’s nice to be able to go and have a bit of sun. I love the lifestyle of Australia and the ability to get up early, go on the beach – especially for the kids,” Mike said in the interview.