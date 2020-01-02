Happy 2020! Celebrity kids started the new decade with their family members by their sides.

Jessica Simpson’s daughters, Maxwell, 7, and Birdie, 9 months, spent New Year’s Eve in the snow with their mom, 39. “Walkin’ into the new year wearin’ our fav color,” the fashion designer captioned a Tuesday, December 31, outdoor shot with her girls.

In the social media upload, Simpson carried an animal-print bag, while her eldest walked beside her in a matching snowsuit. Birdie, in a stroller, was bundled up in the same pattern.

The “Take My Breath Away” singer and her husband, Eric Johnson, also share their 6-year-old son, Ace. He and Maxwell celebrated the holiday season with a school performance earlier that same month.

“These beautiful kiddos did an amazing job performing on stage in front of a couple thousand people for their school holiday concert,” Simpson captioned a photo of herself, the professional football player, 40, and their eldest children.

As for Jenni “JWoww” Farley, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, documented all of the stages of NYE with Meilani, 5, and Greyson, 3. The little one popped faux champagne and held balloons before crashing in their pajamas.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today w/out personal growth, friends, family and yes even 24,” the reality star captioned a slideshow of their festive family photos, referencing her boyfriend, Zack Carpinello. “As a mother of two and a will that will never break, I would never accept anything but greatness by my side and that’s what 24 proved. To be everything I needed when I thought I didn’t need anyone.”

The Rules According to JWoww author went on to write, “If anyone’s actually interested in my everyday life, here’s my NYE. Candy land and celebrating before 10pm because Lord knows these kids are not staying up til midnight.”

Keep scrolling to see how other celebrity kids rang in 2020, from Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn’s twins to Shawn Johnson and Andrew East’s newborn daughter.