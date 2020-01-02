Ushering 2020 in on a tasty note! Stars including Reese Witherspoon and Kendall Jenner marked the start of a new decade (and the end of the previous one) by feasting on some delicious eats.

For Witherspoon, 43, New Year’s Eve was all about the drinks. The Morning Show star popped open a bottle of bubbly on her Instagram Stories just before the clock struck midnight, and her 16-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe, helped out by standing beside his mom and opening a bottle as well.

Later, the mother-son pair posed for a photo that was shared on the actress’ Instagram account. In the snapshot, Witherspoon smiled with a glass of white wine in her hand while Phillippe playfully tossed some popcorn into the air in a celebratory fashion. “Happy New Year!” the Academy Award winner captioned the picture. “Can’t wait to see what 2020 will bring.”

A day earlier, the Louisiana native expressed a similar sentiment when sharing her top 9 Instagram posts of 2019. “What a year it has been! Sharing some of my favorite memories from 2019. These moments gave me growth, sisterhood, immeasurable love, challenged me, connected me to many strong female characters and provided bursts of inspiration (plus a few new dance moves!) along the way,” she captioned the collage, which featured images of her with her family and a few costars, including Jennifer Aniston. “Looking forward to all that 2020 brings and wishing you all a very Happy New Year!”

Jenner, on the other hand, saved her tasty treats for January 1. While the 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended a New Year’s Eve party at Attico in downtown Philadelphia with her ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons, she spent New Year’s Day in a much more subdued fashion. In fact, the Moon Oral Care founder took a page from older sister Khloé Kardashian’s book and baked herself a little something sweet on the first day of the decade.

Though Kardashian is partial to freshly made bread, Jenner stared off 2020 by baking cupcakes, which she showed off on her Instagram Stories. “By me,” she declared of the confections, which were topped with a smattering of white icing.

Scroll down to see what other celebrities ate in celebration of a new decade!