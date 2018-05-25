Cheers! Stars love wine just as much as the next person, so they can’t let National Wine Day go by without giving their favorite alcoholic beverage its due.

Reese Witherspoon posted a “there are two types of people” meme on Friday, May 25, indicating her preferred pour is a full glass of wine. “Which one are you!?” she captioned the image, along with laugh-cry and wine emojis.

Witherspoon’s bestie and A Wrinkle in Time costar Mindy Kaling shared a sneak peek of her Champions character drinking a glass of red during the NBC sitcom’s finale on Friday. What serendipitous timing! “Double date night tonight… Two episodes in a row, on #NationalWineDay, including the Season Finale!” the actress, 38, wrote. “Let’s do this!!!”

Eva Longoria couldn’t miss the big day, even though she is pregnant with her first child. “#FBF to a time when I could drink wine,” she joked on Twitter. “Happy #NationalWineDay y’all! Enjoy the long weekend.” The 43-year-old Desperate Housewives alum will be able to enjoy wine again soon enough. Her baby boy with husband Jose “Pepe” Baston is due to arrive any day now.

Busy Philipps took the opportunity to shout-out her Cougar Town castmates, whose characters frequently consumed large amounts of wine on the series. “It’s #NationalWineDay and I’m missing my wine drinking castmates from Cougartown,” she tweeted. “(Also. @ChristaBMiller is missing from this because she preferred naps to wine which I totally support.)”

Kaitlyn Bristowe wished her followers a happy day in an Instagram post. The 32-year-old Bachelorette alum — who hosts her own wine-centric podcast, Off the Vine — kicks back with a glass of rosé in the pic.

It wouldn’t be National Wine Day without an acknowledgement from Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. The Today show cohosts held up a bottle and glass of white wine while wearing big grins in an Instagram photo from Gifford. “Going out in style!” she wrote.

A fan reminded Dua Lipa of the holiday on Twitter. The “New Rules” singer, 22, responded: “Woooooooh lets get it in.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!