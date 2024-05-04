This brawl after the ball is one pop culture fans will never forget.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Solange Knowles’ infamous argument at a Met Gala afterparty occurred on May 5, 2014, and quickly became the hottest topic in entertainment. Fans couldn’t believe the footage released from TMZ, which showed Jay-Z, now 54, arguing with his sister-in-law in the elevator at the Standard Hotel. At one point, the surveillance video captured Solange, 37, hitting and kicking the rapper while Beyoncé, 42, silently stood by.

A night that was supposed to be about epic fashion and fundraising for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s various programs quickly turned into a saga involving one of music’s most successful families.

“As a result of the public release of the elevator security footage from Monday, May 5th, there has been a great deal of speculation about what triggered the unfortunate incident. But the most important thing is that our family has worked through it,” the trio told the Associated Press in a statement days after the story broke. “Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family.”

Related: Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Relationship Timeline: Photos Beyonce and Jay-Z tied the knot in 2008 and are parents of three — look back at their cutest moments together!

Ten years after the drama occurred, Us Weekly is looking back on the night in question and revealing where the parties stand today.

What Really Happened in the Elevator?

There were no signs of family turmoil on the Met Gala red carpet. Solange arrived on the arm of designer Phillip Lim, whose dress she wore to the star-studded soirée. While Bey and Jay arrived fashionably late to the museum, they happily posed for photos before being escorted into the event.

The fun continued at the Met Gala afterparty held at the Boom Boom Room inside the Standard Hotel. Bey and Solange hit the dance floor with Naomi Campbell, while Jay “hung back at one of the fireplace areas,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time. The same insider, however, mentioned that the trio “did abruptly leave.”

Related: Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Rare Family Photos Beyoncé and Jay-Z have given rare glimpses of their kids growing up over the years. The couple tied the knot in April 2008. Three years later, Beyoncé announced her pregnancy with a show-stopping onstage reveal during her performance at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. Blue Ivy Carter was born the following January. “Being pregnant […]

Everything changed when Bey first stepped into the elevator, as her younger sister, husband and another man trailed behind. Solange slowly cornered her brother-in-law before getting physical. While Solange threw punches and kicks in his direction, a man immediately reacted by hitting the emergency stop switch in the elevator and proceeded to subdue her.

After the incident, the trio released a joint statement saying they had apologized to one another and were moving forward.

Where Do Beyoncé and Jay-Z Stand Now?

In the months following the Met Gala incident, the power couple faced rumors that their marriage was on the rocks. But in August 2014, the pair put on a united front when Jay presented his wife with the MTV Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The couple went on to collaborate on albums and tours together. They also cheered for each other during major career moments like Bey’s Super Bowl performance in 2016. In April 2023, they marked a milestone in their relationship by celebrating 15 years of marriage.

Where Do Beyoncé and Solange Stand Now?

Any and all elevator drama is old news for these fierce sisters. The duo has continued to support each other’s careers and family life long after any Met Gala incident.

“I’m your biggest fan and I’m super proud of you,” Bey told her sister as she interviewed her for Interview magazine in 2017. “I remember thinking, ‘My little sister is going to be something super special,’ because you always seemed to know what you wanted.”

Solange returned the favor when she shared kind words about her older sister. “You were the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever,” she said in the same interview. “In the 30 years that we’ve been together, I think we’ve only really, like, butted heads … we can count on one hand.”

Where Do Jay-Z and Solange Stand Now?

Whatever bad blood the duo shared appears to be forgotten. Months after the incident, Jay attended Solange’s November 2014 wedding to Alan Ferguson in New Orleans.

Three years later, Jay provided a glimpse into the unbreakable bond with his sister-in-law. “We had one disagreement ever. Before and after we’ve been cool,” the rapper said in an August 2017 “Rap Radar” podcast episode. “She’s like my sister. I will protect her. That’s my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period.”

Has Beyoncé Referenced the Saga in Her Lyrics?

In the years since the incident, Bey has gone on to release several albums, including Everything Is Love with Jay. While some fans believe her 2016 album, Lemonade, is about marriage struggles she once faced with her husband, the elevator incident appeared to be referenced in a couple of songs.

While listening to “Cozy” on the 2022 album Renaissance, some fans were intrigued by the lyrics: “Might I suggest you don’t f–k with my sis / ‘Cause she comfortable.”

Bey also seemingly addressed the elevator incident when releasing the “Flawless” remix in 2014. “We escalate, up in this bitch like elevators,” Bey sings. “Of course sometimes s–t go down when it’s a billion dollars on the elevator.”