A subtle reference? Beyoncé‘s fans have questions after a new track on her Renaissance album seemingly addressed the infamous elevator fight between Jay-Z and Solange Knowles.

The singer, 40, released her seventh studio album on Friday, July 29, which included a song titled “Cozy” that made reference to her sister, 36. “Might I suggest you don’t f–k with my sis / ‘Cause she comfortable,” the performer sang.

Fans quickly took to social media to speculate if the lyrics were about the 2014 footage that appeared to depict Knowles attacking her brother-in-law, 52, in an elevator.

“No way, #Beyonce singing ‘Might I suggest you don’t f–k with my sis’ in Cozy is her recalling what happened with Solange and Jay-Z in 2014,” one social media user wrote via Twitter.

A second commentator tweeted, “When Beyonce says ‘might I suggest you don’t f–k with my sis’ she means like bc Solange will f–k you up on an elevator right? Right.”

During the 2014 Met Gala, the famous family made headlines when footage surfaced of the rapper in a fight with his sister-in-law in an elevator at the Standard Hotel in New York City. In the surveillance video, Knowles appeared to be hitting and kicking Jay-Z while her older sister silently stood beside them.

At the time, the trio noted that they privately “worked through” the drama. “Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred,” the joint statement, which was released in May 2014, read. “They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family.”

The response continued: “At the end of the day families have problems and we’re no different. We love each other and above all we are family. We’ve put this behind us and hope everyone else will do the same.”

Later that year, Beyoncé seemingly addressed the drama in a remix of her “Flawless” track. “Want me to come around and give you good karma / But no, we escalating, up in this bitch, like elevators / Of course, sometimes s–t go down / When it’s a billion dollars on an elevator,” she sang in August 2014.

Amid speculation that the incident was due to Jay-Z’s infidelity, the couple seemed to confirm the cheating rumors on their respective albums 4:44 and Lemonade.

The New York native, who shares daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, both 5, with the “Daddy Lessons” singer, later spoke about the situation with Knowles during a candid interview on the “Rap Radar” podcast.

“We had one disagreement ever. Before and after we’ve been cool,” he explained about where the duo stand now during the August 2017 episode. “She’s like my sister. I will protect her. That’s my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period. … We’ve always had a great relationship.”

He added: “I fought my brothers and argued with my brothers my whole life. It just so happens, who we are, these things go into a different space. But it ain’t nothing.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!