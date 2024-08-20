Reservoir Dogs’ Michael Madsen Arrested on Charge of Domestic Battery

Reservoir Dogs actor Michael Madsen was arrested in Malibu on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery over the weekend.

Madsen, 66, was booked at 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station under California Penal Code section 243(e)(1), which means using force or violence against a cohabitant, multiple news outlets reported on Monday, August 19.

Us Weekly has reached out to Madsen’s representatives and the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station for comment.

“It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both,” a Madsen rep said in a statement to Variety.

Madsen left the station after posting a $20,000 bond.

The character actor is best known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill: Volume 2 as well as the dramas Donnie Brasco and Thelma & Louise. He married his wife DeAnna in 1996. The couple share sons Calvin, 27, Luke, 18, and the late Hudson, who died by suicide at age 26 in January 2022. (Madsen also shares sons Christian, 34, and Max, 30, with ex-wife Jeannine Bisignano.)

Madsen has had previous brushes with the law. A month after Hudson’s death, he was arrested for trespassing in Malibu. And in 2019, he was sentenced to four days in jail and five years of probation after a drunken driving crash, according to The Los Angeles Times. Previously, he was arrested in 2012 for driving under the influence and sentenced to 30 days of rehabilitation.