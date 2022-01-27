A heartbreaking loss. Days after Michael Madsen confirmed the death of his son, Hudson Madsen, the Reservoir Dogs actor is opening up about his grief.

“I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy. My last text from him was ‘I love you dad,’” the Kill Bill star, 64, told The Los Angeles Times via a statement on Wednesday, January 26. “I didn’t see any signs of depression. It’s so tragic and sad. I’m just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened.”

The Illinois native told the California newspaper that his 26-year-old son — whom he shared with wife DeAnna Madsen — had recently completed his first tour with the U.S. Army as a sergeant. He also gushed that Hudson’s marriage to wife Carlie Madsen “was going strong.”

“He had typical life challenges that people have with finances, but he wanted a family,” the Hateful Eight actor said. “He was looking toward his future, so its [sic] mind blowing. I just can’t grasp what happened.”

Hudson’s death was confirmed via a statement from his family on Tuesday, January 25.

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson,” the actor told Metro U.K. at the time. “His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time.”

According to the Los Angeles outlet, Hudson died from a gunshot wound in Oahu, Hawaii, and local medical examiners listed suicide as his cause of death. The Getaway actor, for his part, has asked the military to conduct a full investigation into Hudson’s death, claiming that “officers and rank and file were shaming” his son for seeking therapy to help him cope with mental health struggles.

Hudson had been stationed in Hawaii with his regiment ahead of his death, which is where he and Carlie resided.

Hudson, who is Quentin Tarantino‘s godson, is survived by his wife, his father, his mother and his siblings.

The Conjuring: The Book of the Dead actor and DeAnna, 61, also share sons Calvin, 25, and Luke, 16. Michael shares sons Christian, 31, and Max, 27, with ex-wife Jeannine Bisignano.

“I have five sons of my own, and being a movie actor you have to be cognizant of what you’re putting out there,” Michael previously told Hot Press in 2012 about fatherhood. “And in the beginning when you’re young and naive and a rabble-rouser, some of these things seem exciting, and then later on as you get wiser — if you get wiser — you start to become more cognizant of the kind of material you’re putting out. With your children, you have to be. You have to answer to them.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.