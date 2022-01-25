A heart-wrenching loss. Michael Madsen‘s son Hudson Madsen has died at age 26.

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson,” the Reservoir Dogs actor, 64, and his family told Metro U.K. in a statement on Tuesday, January 25. “His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time.”

Hudson — whom Michael shared with wife DeAnna Madsen — died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Oahu, Hawaii, according to the Sun. “I can confirm Hudson Lee Madsen, 26, died by a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the island of Oahu,” a spokeswoman for Honolulu’s Department of the Medical Examiner told the outlet.

According to Hudson’s public Facebook page, he lived in Hawaii with his wife, Carlie Madsen, and had served in Afghanistan with the U.S. Army. He is the godson of Quentin Tarantino, who directed his father in the Kill Bill franchise, The Hateful Eight and more.

The Donnie Brasco actor and DeAnna, 61, also share sons Calvin, 25, and Luke, 16. Michael is also the father of sons Christian, 31, and Max, 27, with ex-wife Jeannine Bisignano, whom he divorced in 1995. The Chicago native is the older brother of actress Virginia Madsen.

Michael is known for his roles in violent thrillers, but he said that he started to think about the impact of his work more after he had kids.

“I have five sons of my own, and being a movie actor you have to be cognizant of what you’re putting out there,” he told Hot Press in 2012. “And in the beginning when you’re young and naive and a rabble-rouser, some of these things seem exciting, and then later on as you get wiser — if you get wiser — you start to become more cognizant of the kind of material you’re putting out. With your children, you have to be. You have to answer to them.”

Though most fans recognize him from Tarantino’s films, Michael has said that one of the roles that best represents him is his turn in 1993’s family-friendly Free Willy.

“It was the lighter side of Michael Madsen, the real Michael Madsen, because I am a father,” he told Screen Rant in May 2020. “I have five sons. Playing that part was probably more like me than anything else I’ve ever done.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.