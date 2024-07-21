Who could forget Hollywood’s most famous love triangle?

Five years after Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston‘s split shocked the world, a book came out detailing how Angelina Jolie “stole” him from the Friends actress. But modern-day thinking might not present Pitt as such an innocent party.

The drama landed on the cover of an August 2010 issue of Us Weekly, explored in the newly revamped version of the magazine, on newsstands now.

In a twist, all these years later it’s the Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars’ messy divorce that’s still dominating headlines. Jolie and Pitt tied the knot in 2014, splitting two years later. The pair were declared legally single in 2019 but remained locked in a messy custody battle. (Jolie and Pitt share Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.)

Not only were their kids a big part of their legal drama, but the A-listers have also been in a back and forth over their Chateau Miraval winery, which they purchased in 2008. Earlier this month, Jolie’s legal team asked Pitt to drop the lawsuit he initially filed against his ex in February 2022 to “end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing.”

Brangelina shared the cover of Us with Bret Michaels and former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky in 2010, proving what’s old is new. It may not be a Rock of Love reboot, but Michaels returned to TV this year with an A&E biography and, of course, we’re still excited about a Bachelor Nation wedding.

Fedotowsky’s Bachelorette finale aired in early August 2010, and fans watched her accept a proposal from Roberto Martinez. Their happy ending didn’t last long, however, with the reality stars calling off their engagement in November 2011. (She married Kevin Manno in 2017, and the couple share two children.)

Also featured in Ye Olde Us were Sarah Palin‘s daughter Bristol Palin and her now-ex Levi Johnston. The couple, who welcomed son Tripp as teenagers in 2008, went through an ugly breakup. They reconciled a year later, only to end their second engagement days after this 2010 issue was published.