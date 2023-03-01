Another Housewives marriage is coming to an end. Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman have called it quits after nearly nine years of marriage.

Pittman filed for divorce from the Real Housewives of Atlanta star on Monday, February 27, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 1. He listed their date of separation as February 23 and noted in the paperwork that “there is no chance or hope of reconciliation.”

Sidora and Pittman wed in 2014 and share two kids: son Machai, born in June 2015, and daughter Aniya, born in February 2018. When the actress joined the Bravo franchise in 2020, she opened up about how the pair’s brief separation led them to marital counseling.

“It was unexpected. My husband, before filming, he left for three days and I truly didn’t know where he was,” she told Us Weekly in December 2020 amid her season 13 debut. “My mom had a front seat to all of it. So, I’m involving her in that way. … Throughout the season, you’ll see us kind of working on issues that we may have put on the back burner. And now being in this position, we’re forced to have these hard conversations and really deal with the issues in our marriage.”

She noted at the time that joining RHOA “really put our marriage in perspective,” adding: “I find myself having, just to put on a strong face for [my kids]. To act like this is normal and really deep down inside, I was going through it emotionally.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

While the pair reconciled, their relationship was at the center of season 14 too when Sidora caught Pittman sending inappropriate texts to an assistant.

“Finding out my husband was getting close with his assistant was really hard for me,” she noted during one episode. “I packed up my kids and we went to Chicago. I literally ran away from home.”

Fans watched as the duo attempted to stay together.

“We’ve gone through counseling and we’re still in counseling so that’s nothing new, but as we grow each year, we learn things about each other. And what you guys are seeing is really just our marriage,” she explained to Us in May 2022. “People that know us know that one day you’re good and one day you are not. Marriage is not easy.”

She noted that the twosome had “made a decision to stay committed” at the time.

“We’re not willing to give up that easy and we’re pushing through and it’s not always nice. It’s not always easy and you guys just kind of have a front row to that,” she explained. “I sometimes hate that it’s all out there, but anybody that knows my husband, like, he does not put on for the camera.”