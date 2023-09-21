Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield prides herself in bringing “some realness” to the hit Bravo series. And with her trademark authenticity, the reality icon recently opened up about what she’s looking for — and not! — in a man.

“I need you to have your s—t together. And not that you have to be wealthy, but I like nice things. I like to travel. I need you to be able to float with that,” Whitfield, 53, recently revealed on iHeartRadio’s “Chanel in the City” podcast.

“Some of the things to check my boxes — first of all you have to be God-fearing. I’m very, very big on family. So you have to be family-oriented. I need you to make me laugh.”

The reality star continued to check off her must-haves in a partner, adding: “I want you to be healthy. I want you to be fit. I want you to be a great communicator because I do know that’s a huge deal.” Shereé — who was married to former NFL player Bob Whitfield from 2000 to 2007 — elaborated: “That’s why a lot of people get divorced because of communication. I want to be able to talk about anything with you. I want me to be able to trust you.”

The OG Housewife, who previously departed the show after season 10 in 2018, made her big comeback last year in season 14. It was during season 15 — which ended with a two-part reunion this month — that Shereé debuted her relationship with Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt.

Today, however, Shereé insists that she and Holt, 41, are “good friends.”

“We enjoy being around each other,” she told podcast host and standup comedian Chanel Omari. “But I think people get confused with dating or when you’re in a committed relationship. I’ve never said we were in a committed relationship. I’ve always said we’re dating. I’m having fun. I’m enjoying life. That’s always been my stance and that is still my stance.”

In fact, Shereé made sure to point out that she’s keeping her “options open.”

“I’m spending time, you know, with whoever I wanna spend time with,” she explained. “And once I figure out that this is the perfect guy for me, the right guy for me, then I will settle down.” Moreover, the self-professed “hopeless romantic” revealed she can even see herself tying the knot once more.

“I think that I am definitely open to marriage because I actually enjoy being in a committed relationship and being married,” Shereé told Omari. “And I will get married again when I find that person for me … I don’t think I found that person yet, but I do know he’s out there.”

In the meantime, Shereé is keeping her standards high and offering some dating advice to potential suitors: don’t slide into her DMs.

“I think it’s so weird when I meet a guy and he’s like, can you follow me on IG? I’m like, no, are you trying to be my friend or you trying to date me? Because if you’re trying to date me, I’m like, I kind of like to be a little private,” Shereé explained on the pop culture podcast. “I think that is the problem with dating now … back in the day it’s like, no, you had to work, you gotta work for this. You can’t just expect it.”

And Shereé doesn’t think there’s any shame in her dating game.

“When I think about my list, it … don’t seem like it’s that long or that bad! It’s average,” the Bravolebrity laughed. “But it’s hard to find!”

Listen to Shereé’s full “Chanel in the City” episode here.