Diana Jenkins has reached a settlement with the anonymous blogger who runs the website Crazy Days and Nights.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 50, filed to dismiss the suit on Tuesday, June 27, Us Weekly can confirm. “As many of you know, I filed a lawsuit against Enty Lawyer last year,” Jenkins began in a statement shared via Instagram on Tuesday. “The goal of that lawsuit was to get him to remove false and harmful statements accusing me of unspeakable acts. I am happy to announce that, this week, Enty Lawyer removed all of the allegations from his blog, social media accounts, and podcast.”

Jenkins continued: “This was a painful and expensive process, but fighting misinformation and bullying online is something I’m passionate about. No one deserves to have their reputation falsely attacked online. I hope that people remember that words published online have effects in the real world too. I am looking forward to putting this painful period behind me.”

In November 2022, Jenkins filed a lawsuit against the writer who uses the pseudonym Enty Lawyer over a series of blind items and social media posts that suggested Jenkins was a sex trafficker who was linked to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier this month, Enty Lawyer shared a statement retracting the allegations via the CDAN blog and Instagram.

“Over the years, I have posted many statements about Diana Jenkins. I recently removed all of them from my website, social media and Patreon,” read the Friday, June 23, message. “I did so because some of them stated or implied things that are not true. Diana is not, nor do I now believe she has ever been, involved in illegal or immoral activity. I regret contributing to this false narrative, and I apologize to Diana and her family for the harm my statements have caused.”

In her lawsuit, Jenkins sought to reveal the true identity of Enty Lawyer, who has been blogging at CDAN since 2006. Earlier this year, the writer argued in a court filing that he has a First Amendment right to anonymity, adding that he uses the pen name to protect himself from threats and harassment.

Jenkins announced her departure from RHOBH in January after just one season on the show. The former reality star, who is currently expecting her second child with fiancé Asher Monroe, said that one reason for her exit is her “high-risk” pregnancy.

“I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Jenkins wrote via Instagram at the time. “I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you.”

Jenkins and Monroe, 34, welcomed daughter Eliyanah, 2, in November 2020. The former Bravo personality also shares son Innis, 23, and daughter Eneya, 20, with ex-husband Roger Jenkins.