Playing the field. Erika Jayne is not dating Jim Wilkes II, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, was spotted walking with the lawyer, 72, at the Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas in photos obtained by the “Blonde Hair Black Heart” podcast host Blake Adam on Sunday, May 28. In the snap, Jayne donned a black long-sleeve top with red sequined leggings and matching high heels. Wilkes II, for his part, wore dark jeans, a black T-shirt and leather jacket.

“Jim is her lawyer and family friend for over 20 years,” a rep confirms to Us.

The outing came as the Bravo personality prepares for her upcoming Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues in the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. However, a source tells Us there’s nothing going on between the twosome as “they are friends” and “not dating.”

Jayne has reportedly tapped Wilkes II for help regarding her financial woes amid her divorce from Tom Girardi. ​ (The pair called it quits in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage.)

“Erika filed a summary judgment motion to get herself out of the case, and in response, the law firm noted that Erika was receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars for her legal fees from an attorney named James Lewis Wilkes, II, via Wilkes’ law firm,” read documents obtained by The U.S. Sun.

While Jayne and her estranged husband, 83, have found themselves in hot water amid their ongoing legal woes, Wilkes II was arrested in April for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery.

The legal professional faces criminal charges after he fired two gunshots inside his home during a domestic dispute with an unknown woman, per the Tampa Bay Times. According to the outlet, Wilkes II claimed the woman hit him in the head and he grabbed a handgun in response, noting he was afraid she would take it if he hadn’t.

“He was attacked, and he was defending himself. That’s the extent of it,” his attorney, Ronald Kurpiers II, said at the time.

Jayne, for her part, has faced a series of legal woes since calling it quits with Girardi three years ago. In addition to their messy divorce filing, the former couple were also sued for allegedly embezzling funds earmarked for families of plane crash victims. In February, Girardi received a federal indictment for allegedly embezzling more than $15 million from his clients. Jayne, for her part, was not charged with any crimes.

Despite the ongoing hardship, the reality star exclusively shared with Us that she was excited for the future especially with her Las Vegas shows.

“It’s like a dream come true, especially when you consider everything that’s happened in the last couple years,” she told Us. “I wake up every day excited about life, and this is where I’m the happiest. So, it feels really good.”