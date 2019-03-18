Taylor Armstrong tried to shield her tumultuous relationship with her late husband, Russell Armstrong, from their daughter, Kennedy, but it appears the now 12-year-old was aware of the alleged abuse between them.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recalled discussing Russell’s passing with her daughter during an interview on celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser’s podcast, “Divorce Sucks,” released on Monday, March 18.

“My psychiatrist had said to continue to bring up her father to her so that she doesn’t think that people just disappear,” Taylor, 47, said. “I was saying, ‘Do you miss daddy?’ And she said, ‘No. N-O.’”

The former Bravo star added that she tried to remind her daughter of positive memories, including a trip to Hawaii, but Kennedy maintained that she did not miss Russell.

“She waited for a minute and then she said, ‘Why would you miss a boy who screamed at you all the time?’” Taylor said. “Thank goodness she was sitting behind me because I had tears running down my face, just feeling like I thought I had done a better job of protecting her.”

One month before Russell was found dead of suicide by hanging in August 2011, Taylor filed for divorce, citing physical and verbal abuse. She spoke about the alleged abuse on Monday’s podcast.

“I say, ‘People don’t ask you out on a first date and punch you in the face,’” Taylor told Wasser. “I had no access to our bank accounts, he controlled all of the money. … A lot of [financial] control and definitely a lot of verbal criticism and that wears a person down.”

The Hiding from Reality author left Russell after she claimed he fractured her orbital floor. The alleged abuse was documented on season 2 of RHOBH.

Taylor, who left the series after season 3, married husband John Bluher in April 2014.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

