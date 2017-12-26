The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Lizzie Rovsek has filed for divorce from her husband after eight years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court records first obtained by Radar, the RHOC alum, 37, filed a petition for dissolution of marriage against Christian Rovsek on October 19. The outlet further reported that there are no future hearings scheduled for the case and Christian has not yet responded to the filing.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2009, share two children together. In 2014, Rovsek told Radar Online that she and her then-husband “definitely want more babies.” Christian has been noticeably absent from any photos on the swimwear designer’s social media in recent months, though she often posts pictures of their two sons, Kingston and Preston.

The news comes just weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that another Real Housewives of Orange County star, Shannon Beador, had filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years on December 1.

Beador, 53, filed in O.C. Superior Court on Friday, December 1, more than one month after announcing her split in a statement to BravoTv.com. “After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she said at the time. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

The former couple share three daughters: Sophie, 15, and twins Stella and Adeline, 12.

