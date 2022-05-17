Officially over? Real Housewives of Orange County star Dr. Jen Armstrong and her husband, Ryne Holliday, have called it quits again.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the plastic surgeon filed for legal separation from her spouse earlier this month. The Bravo star, who listed ”irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, is seeking legal and physical custody of their three kids, asking for Holliday to have visitation. The duo, who wed in November 2013, share 10-year-old twins Vince and Vera and 9-year-old son Robert. The reality star also wants the court to terminate spousal support for both parties.

Fans met Armstrong and Holliday on season 16 of RHOC. Their marriage was quickly under scrutiny as the doctor tried to balance work and home life. She admitted to Us in February that the twosome even briefly split after filming wrapped. (In her legal paperwork, Armstrong lists their date of separation as September 8, 2021.)

“We separated for a while and lived life without each other. And I think that made us have more of an appreciation for who the other person was and have a different outlook on getting back together and putting in the work to stay together,” Armstrong told Us.

She added that the pair are “much better now,” explaining, “It got worse and then I turned a corner and came back around. It got better.”

Armstrong also admitted, however, that she didn’t “like” letting cameras into their marital woes.

“We’ve had a challenging relationship and people can be very judgmental. A lot of people have reached out and said, ‘Oh, you deserve better. How do you let him treat you that way?’ But they’re not in the day to day. They don’t know the history,” she said of their relationship. “I would say that the show put a magnifying glass on what was going on in our marriage that we had ignored for so many years when both of us were not happy.”

Armstrong concluded at the time: “You’re forced to either come together or walk away. And so we walked away and then came together. We did both.”

News of Armstrong and Holliday’s split comes amid a hiatus for RHOC. Bravo has yet to confirm the cast for season 17 after the reunion aired earlier this month.

