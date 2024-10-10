Lydia McLaughlin is mourning the loss of her mom, Judy Stirling.

“My mom passed away last night. 🤍 We are heartbroken but we know she’s dancing with Jesus,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 43, shared in a post via Instagram on Wednesday, October 9. “Fairy dust, confetti bombs and crowns like heaven has never seen before. 👑 What’s in the cat is in the kitten and I promise to continue to make you proud.”

McLaughlin’s followers and friends were quick to offer their condolences in the comments section, with many sharing memories of Stirling, who was known for her colorful presence – including sprinkling fairy dust on people – on the Bravo reality series.

“What a blessing she was and will forever be,” wrote one fan. “Watching her on TV was truly dreamy. A light beyond words. Thank you both for sharing your lives and love for the Lord. I cannot imagine the pain you are feeling right now. I am so, so sorry.”

Another said, “I am so sorry Lydia 💔 I know you and your cute mama were so close. I can’t imagine the sadness you are feeling. I will never forget going to your parents house in college for Aphi rush – she was such a radiant gem, so full of life and always so kind the other times I saw her. I am sending you all my love and hugs.”

McLaughlin did not share her mom’s cause of death.

Reality TV fans first met the mother-daughter duo when McLaughlin joined the cast of RHOC during season 8, and saw their special dynamic from the moment they appeared on screen together.

In one particular episode, McLaughlin stood up for her mom after she was accused of putting her feet on Vicki Gunvalson‘s couch by her son-in-law, Ryan Culberson, who later apologized on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

While speaking about the incident on the “Daily Dish” podcast in 2017, McLaughlin reflected on Culberson’s apology, which consisted of “smoking a peace pipe” together.

“I see Ryan I think twice this season when we’re filming, and I had made amends with him already and to see him now calling and apologizing was really good, because I don’t like drama. My mom doesn’t like drama,” she said. “He made a mistake. Let’s move on. Let’s move forward. And I was so grateful and glad that he accepted responsibility and wants to move forward, and he spoke my mom’s love language!”

McLaughlin left the series after just one season, but fans saw both her and Stirling return to the long-running series for season 12.

Though viewers have not seen McLaughlin and Stirling on the small screen since 2016, fans have kept up with the duo via social media over the years.

“I don’t think I could love you more,” McLaughlin wrote in a heartfelt post to her mom on Mother’s Day this year. “I know God didn’t give me a daughter because he gave me all I needed in you.”