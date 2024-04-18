Bravo fans can expect some cast shakeups for season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Taylor Armstrong announced in November 2023 that she was leaving RHOC after one season on the reality series. Taylor, who previously starred on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, joined the show in a friend role for season 17 in June 2023.

“Loved spending time with the ladies of #RHOC and thankful I got to give the viewers an update on my life,” she wrote alongside Instagram pictures from her time on the show. “I’ve made some real friendships that I cherish. Wishing the ladies all the best for season 18.”

One month later, Jeff Lewis criticized Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen for not inviting Taylor back for another season. “That just seems like a good value,” he said during a December 2023 episode of SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live.” “You weren’t paying her that much. I think she was giving you guys, I mean, a lot. Why would you not bring her back? What is that reasoning?”

Cohen simply replied, “I don’t know,” to which Lewis questioned, “Why [does] nobody consult me?”

Keep scrolling for the latest updates about The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18:

When Does ‘RHOC’ Season 18 Premiere?

A release date for the new season of RHOC has not been announced.

Has ‘RHOC’ Season 18 Filming Started?

Filming for RHOC season 18 reportedly began in early 2024. Heather Dubrow’s husband, Terry Dubrow, exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly in February that filming was underway. “I’m instructed not to talk about it, and I promise I won’t except to say, ‘Whoa,’” the Botched star teased.

He continued: “I am a house husband and I don’t want to get involved in the fray. I think the fray is a forest fire that you have to be involved with. I can’t wait to see what’s going to happen.”

Which ‘RHOC’ Cast Members Are Returning for Season 18?

Aside from news of Taylor’s RHOC departure, Bravo has yet to confirm if season 17 stars Heather, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti will return for season 18.

Several cast members, however, have teased their involvement via social media. “The season finale party from my first season,” Tamra captioned a throwback pic from season 3 of RHOC via Instagram in April 2024. “Hard to believe I’ll be wrapping up my 14th season soon … 🍊.”

That same month, Gina shared an Instagram pic of herself posing in a pink photo booth. “I’ll just be in here spilling the tea …” she captioned the pic, also using RHOC-related hashtags.

Will Alexis Bellino Return to ‘RHOC’ for Season 18?

Bellino, who previously starred as a main cast member on seasons 5 through 8 of RHOC, will reportedly return for season 18 as a friend. Bravo has yet to confirm her casting.

She fueled comeback speculation in January 2024 after she was spotted filming with Heather, Emily and a camera crew at a restaurant.

Will ‘RHOC’ Season 18 Cover Shannon Beador’s DUI?

Beador was arrested for crashing into a residential property while driving under the influence in September 2023. The show’s season 17 reunion aired a month later, though the episode was filmed prior to her DUI.

She was officially charged with a DUI and hit-and-run in October 2023 and was sentenced to three years probation the following month. “I am grateful that no one else was injured besides me in this incident,” she shared in a statement to Us at the time. “I have learned so much from my terrible mistake that night and realize that driving any distance while impaired is too far.”

Given that the scandal was not addressed on season of RHOC, it is highly likely Beador’s DUI will be a topic of conversation during season 18.

What Have the Cast Teased About ‘RHOC’ Season 18?

“I can confirm that we are filming season 18, and I can tell you that truth is stranger than fiction,” Heather shared in a February 2024 interview with Page Six. “Wow — this is going to be an interesting season.”

Gina later teased that she was “so shocked at the shakeup and the transition of the different friendships that you would never think were ever gonna happen” during a March episode of the “Got It From My Momma” podcast. “Like, already, that’s blown my mind.”

Gina also said she “can’t believe we’re gonna see Shannon and Alexis in the same room,” as Alexis began dating Shannon’s ex John Janssen in late 2023.

Where Will the ‘RHOC’ Season 18 Cast Trip Take Place?

The RHOC season 18 cast trip is expected to take place in London. A Bravo Instagram fan account reposted several of the cast’s April 2024 Instagram Stories featuring snaps from their flight to England.

Former RHOC star Kelly Dodd seemingly confirmed the cast had traveled across the pond in an Instagram video that same month.

“I’m getting tons of messages from everybody that The Real Housewives of Orange County is in London, and they want me to go terrorize them,” Kelly stated, adding that she was “not here to fight” because she was enjoying a trip with her daughter, Jolie.