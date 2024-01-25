Alexis Bellino was spotted filming with the Real Housewives of Orange County stars Heather Dubrow and Emily Simpson.

On Wednesday, January 24, photos surfaced on social media of Bellino, 46, sitting in a restaurant alongside Dubrow, 55, and Simpson, 48. The women were enjoying a cocktail as a camera crew stood in front of them to capture the moment.

Bellino’s recent appearance alongside the RHOC stars fueled rumors that she may be returning to the Bravo series. Earlier on Wednesday, TMZ reported that Bellino would join season 18 as a friend.

Bellino made her RHOC debut in 2009. She appeared on seasons 5 through 8 as a main cast member. While Bellino did not return for season 9, she briefly appeared as a guest during season 14.

Recently, Bellino has made headlines for her relationship with boyfriend John Jannsen, who previously dated RHOC star Shannon Beador from 2019 to 2023. (Beador, 59, joined RHOC in season 9 shortly after Bellino’s departure.)

Bellino and Jannsen, 59, were first linked in November 2023 after they were spotted sitting next to each other at a group dinner. At the time, Bellino’s publicist, Spencer Lubitz, told Page Six that the pair were just “friends.”

The following month, Bellino confirmed that she and Jannsen’s connection had turned romantic.

“Johnny J, let everyone talk,” she captioned the December 2023 slideshow. “But you have shown me love that I’ve never known. I love you ❤️ #thisisourchristmascard.”

In a subsequent post, Bellino showed off a promise ring that Jannsen bought her.

“Words cannot. Actions do. I will no longer feel guilty. I will not apologize,” she wrote via Instagram alongside pics of the rock. “Love will create its own story. I love you Johnny J. 🎄♥️#lovewins #notengaged #promised #merrychristmas.”

Following her public declaration, several RHOC stars spoke out against the pair’s relationship. Meghan King shared that she advised Bellino to be careful with Jannsen moving forward.

“I was texting her like, ‘Be careful — it seems like he’s love bombing,’” King, 39, told Page Six earlier this month while noting she thought Jannsen had some “red flags.”

Shortly after the King’s comments made headlines, Bellino fired back at her friend.

“Really??? I’m not only in shock … I’m completely heartbroken because I thought you were my true friend,” Bellino, 46, wrote in an apparent text message to King which she screenshotted and shared via Instagram Stories in January. “John is not a narcissist, Meghan. Your information is wrong. I am disgusted and completely hurt by your actions.”

Beador, meanwhile, had her fair share of ups and downs with Jannsen. While the exes broke up in January 2023 after four years of dating, they remained on good terms. After news broke of Jannsen’s and Bellino’s relationship, Beador shared she was “hurt” by the duo.

“I’ve been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, No. 1, John said that he didn’t want to be in the public eye, and he’s thrust himself more into the public eye at this point,” she said to E! News in December 2023. “So, I’m quite confused about that. I don’t know how to process it. How many Orange County Housewives have there been? Is that your dating pool?”