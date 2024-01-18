We need Andy Cohen and a camera in Orange County. Alexis Bellino is firing back at fellow Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King’s recent comments about John Janssen.

“Really??? I’m not only in shock … I’m completely heartbroken because I thought you were my true friend,” Bellino, 46, wrote in an apparent text message to King, 39, which she screenshotted and shared via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 17. “John is not a narcissist, Meghan. Your information is wrong. I am disgusted and completely hurt by your actions.”

The text message screenshots came after King told Page Six earlier this week that she had raised concerns via text about Bellino’s relationship with Janssen

“Maybe read this text to Page [Six] ‘I thought meghan was my friend and concerned for my vulnerable heart; however she’s actually the one who just chose fame over a friendship to disclose certain private texts that were FALSE and taken out of context,” Bellino’s text message to King read, according to the screenshot.

Related: Every New Housewife Who Sat Next to Andy Cohen at Their 1st Reunion It’s an undisputed Bravo fact that sitting next to Andy Cohen at a Housewives reunion — especially as a newbie — is an honor. From Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Shannon Beador to Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Monica Garcia, several reality stars became the talk of the Bravo universe after getting the special […]

During her interview with Page Six, which was published on Tuesday, January 16, King was dared to reveal her most recent texts with Bellino.

“I was texting her like, ‘Be careful — it seems like he’s love bombing,’” King told the outlet, noting that Bellino thanked her for the “love and support.” (Bellino has been romantically linked to Janssen since November 2023.)

“I’m sure he has a lot of lovely traits, but after being in a narcissistic relationship myself and [having] done a lot of healing from that, I just see things that have been put out willingly by both of them,” King continued, noting that she had “never met” Janssen. “That kind of lead me to believe that there might be some red flags in the way that John approaches a relationship.”

In a second Instagram story post on Wednesday, Bellino alluded to King sharing the texted messages as part of her “pursuit of fame.”

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

“Sharing our private texts with the world may be the lowest point yet,” she wrote, referencing a 2022 E! News interview in which King claimed she would return to RHOC if she wasn’t rejected from the franchise.

“Find a different friend to use,” Bellino concluded.

Who Is Your Favorite OG Housewife?

Bellino’s relationship with Janssen has made headlines in recent months because of his prior romance with RHOC star Shannon Storms Beador from 2019 to 2023.

Bellino was a RHOC main cast member from season 5 in 2009 until season 8 in 2013. She did not cross paths with Beador until making guest appearances on the show during season 14 in 2019. Beador, however, has said in interviews that they were friends. In light of Bellino’s relationship with Janssen, reports have surfaced that she will be returning to the Bravo show for season 18. Production began this week.

King was a main cast member on RHOC from season 10 in 2015 until season 12 in 2017. She returned as a guest star for season 14 as well.