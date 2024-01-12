Shannon Beador is back in front of the Bravo cameras three months after her DUI arrest.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 59, shared a glimpse of herself smiling on set via Instagram on Wednesday, January 10, simply adding, “🎬❤️,” in the caption. The photo showed Beador dressed in all black with a full face of glam. She was joined by daughters Stella, Adeline and Sophie, as well as a group of crew members.

People reports that production officially kicks off on RHOC season 18 next week, but Shannon returned to filming early to capture moments with her daughters before they head back to school.

Shannon made her RHOC debut during season 9 in 2014 and has been a main cast member ever since.

In September 2023, the Newport Beach PD confirmed to Us Weekly that Shannon was arrested for a hit-and-run and driving under the influence. TMZ reported that the reality star was driving erratically before going onto a residential property and clipping a house. She proceeded to park her car in the middle of the street and get out with her dog, seemingly attempting to make it appear that she had been walking her pet when police arrived.

Shannon was cited and released by the Newport PD, and her car was seized as part of an investigation into the property damage.

Days after the incident, Shannon’s attorney issued a statement, telling Us, “I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

In October 2023, Shannon was officially charged with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and a second count of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level more than .08 percent. According to court docs obtained by Us, Shannon’s blood alcohol level was more than .20 percent. She incurred a third misdemeanor charge of a hit-and-run with property damage.

Shannon broke her silence on the ordeal earlier that month, noting via her Instagram Story that she was “not in the position to comment” on what happened. “But there will be a time when I can, and I intend to be open, honest, and authentic,” she added.

She shared a video of herself walking her dog, telling fans, “Right now, I’m focusing on getting healthy, getting back to myself and walking Archie.”

Us confirmed one month later that Shannon was sentenced to three years of informal probation, avoiding any jail time. She was ordered to pay various fines, complete 40 hours of community service and finish a nine-month alcohol program. According to her lawyer, Shannon “pleaded no contest/nolo contendere” to the first of her two misdemeanor charges, with the judge dismissing the hit-and-run charge after Shannon “made full restitution to the homeowner” and “admitted her wrongdoing” early on.

“I am grateful that no one else was injured besides me in this incident,” Shannon shared in a November 2023 statement. “I have learned so much from my terrible mistake that night and realize that driving any distance while impaired is too far.”

Shannon appeared on season 17 of RHOC with Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Jennifer Pedranti. Tamra, 56, stood by Shannon’s side following her DUI, but the pair — and their third BFF Vicki Gunvalson — recently had a falling out. Tamra and VIcki, 61, exchanged a series of mean social media messages earlier this month as Tamra promoted a live show with Emily, 47, and “Two Ts in a Pod” cohost Teddi Mellencamp. She previously did shows with Shannon and Vicki under the name “Tres Amigas.” Now, the “Dos Amigas” are hitting the road.